Contract of Key Forward for NY Rangers is Major Concern
As the New York Rangers get set for the upcoming season, there are going to be a lot of new faces for the team, and there is a reason to believe they will be much-improved.
Coming off a year to forget, the Rangers came into the summer hungry to improve. With a desire to get younger and better, there was no shortage of moves made by the team this offseason.
New York seemingly has a lot more talent on paper than they did last year, and they could contend for a playoff spot if things go right. One of the things they will need to go right is for some of the talent that struggled last season to be better.
One player who could be an X-factor for the team is veteran J.T. Miller. After a terrible campaign, the Rangers need more from their captain. Furthermore,
Miller's Contract Has Become Concerning
After a massive letdown of a year for the captain of the Rangers, his contract is certainly one that the team might be worried about. Last season, Miller saw a big drop in production.
The veteran forward totaled 53 points with 17 goals and 36 assists in 67 games played. Furthermore, with a -30 on the ice, it was not a good campaign for the 33-year-old.
Now, with the veteran still under contract for the next four years with an annual salary of $8 million per season, there is a need for him to be better. Even though the salary cap is going up and $8 million isn’t what it used to be as recently as last year, it is still a significant number for a player who struggled.
As New York heads into next season, the play of Miller is going to be very important. With the team trading Vincent Trocheck, it is going to be Miller as the full-time center on the second line for the Rangers.
Even though last year was a forgettable one, there is reason to believe that he can turn things around. The Rangers are going to have some more talent around him, with likely either Pavel Dorofeyev or Gabe Perreault being on his line. That should set him up for some more success, and it wasn’t too long ago that he was a point-per-game caliber player.
While the contract right now is concerning, a good campaign can quickly change that narrative.