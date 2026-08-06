Vincent Trocheck Has Strong Feelings of NY Rangers Overhaul
Veteran center Vincent Trocheck knew that it was only a matter of when, not if, his tenure with the New York Rangers was going to come to an end.
After months of speculation, the team traded him soon after NHL free agency began to the Utah Mammoth. In return, the Rangers received defenseman Sean Durzi, center prospect Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick.
Despite knowing a deal was coming eventually, it was still a hard pill for Trocheck to swallow being on the move. He loved playing in New York, and he has roots there with his family. There were a lot of highs playing for the Rangers, but there were also some lows, namely, the last two seasons.
After a historic 2023-24 season, in which New York won the Presidents’ Trophy with a franchise record 55 wins and 114 points, the team failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons. It was a hard thing to witness and be a part of, seeing such a talented team pulled apart in such a short period of time.
Vincent Trocheck disappointed Rangers roster was overhauled
“The last two years were obviously really tough. Not what we expected,” Trocheck said this week on the Morning Cuppa’ Hockey podcast. “I think the whole team kind of got uprooted the last two years from the team that won the Presidents’ Trophy in ’24. That’s never something you’re expecting, when you go from winning a Presidents’ Trophy to the Eastern Conference Final, to two years later having I think it’s like four guys remaining on the roster.”
When the Rangers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, Trocheck was one of seven players who remained on the team. Now, that number has dwindled to six with goalie Igor Shesterkin, defensemen Adam Fox and Braden Schneider, and forwards Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle being the only ones left.
Forward Matt Rempe was on the team, but not active and in the lineup for Game 4. He remains with the franchise for now, but he is squarely on the lineup bubble. His future is up in the air, as is that of Schneider, who has been involved in trade rumors himself.
Trocheck’s feelings on the teardown of the roster are shared by many fans. A team that was so close to contention now being so far away in just two years rarely occurs. But this is why team president and general manager Chris Drury draws the ire of so many people.
Jeff Gorton, his predecessor, did most of the work on that roster for the 2024 NHL Playoffs. It would certainly be interesting to see where the franchise would be had Drury elected to stay the course with such a successful group.
Alas, it wasn’t the route he chose to take. Now, he is hoping moves made this offseason can get the team back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, but not having Trocheck in the lineup will certainly hurt. There is a major void in the middle that has to be addressed.