Dallas Stars Forward Would Be Perfect Trade Target for NY Rangers
With the start of the offseason right around the corner after the Stanley Cup Playoffs come to an end, the New York Rangers will be one of the teams seeking to improve.
This year, the Rangers came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and that resulted in them getting the fifth overall pick in the NHL Draft. New York will likely be using that pick to add some youth into the organization, but they also have another pick later on in the first round that they will have to decide what to do with.
While the team will have a good amount of cap space to pursue free agents, this isn’t a strong class, and it is lacking star power. For the Rangers, one of their top needs figures to be some help in the scoring department. In order to achieve that, they might have to go to the trade market looking for some help. Due to various reasons, good players always become available, and New York should pursue them if they do.
One player who could be on the radar for the Rangers is Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. As a restricted free agent, Dallas still controls his fate, but even with the salary cap increase, they are projected to be in a tough spot.
Robertson Would Be an Ideal Target
While Dallas was one of the best teams in the Western Conference and still has a window of opportunity to win, the price tag for the talented Robertson might get too high for their liking.
As a restricted free agent, the team will have the chance to keep him, but that could result in them having to shed salary. This year, the talented forward totaled 96 goals with 45 points and 51 assists. Robertson has emerged as one of the best scorers in the game, but the Stars might entertain moving him if they deem the price tag too high.
For New York, with the need for a scoring star, Robertson checks those boxes. Furthermore, at just 26 years old, he is someone that they can build around, as any deal would likely come with a long-term extension.
Overall, while the likelihood of him being dealt might not be overly high, the Rangers should certainly inquire if they make him available. Robertson is the caliber of player that could turn things around quickly for New York and would be a great addition.