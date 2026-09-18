Day One of Training Camp for NY Rangers Could Indicate Plans for Alberts Smits
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the regular season, and with training camp underway, they might have tipped their cap for a potential lineup battle.
With all of the new faces that the Rangers brought in this summer, there has been no shortage of questions regarding what the lineup and roster will look like on Opening Night.
New York is a team that wants to win and be a contender this year, but also has an eye toward the future as well. Following a last-place finish, the pressure will be on to win some games this year.
Chris Drury was really aggressive and moved three first-round picks to improve this roster. While it looks good on paper, it will have to translate to the ice. However, despite moving a bunch of picks, he did use the fifth overall selection this summer to land Alberts Smits. The talented defenseman is seen as a player who can help soon, and that might be starting on Opening Night.
Smits Playing With Schneider is an Indication of Future Plans
Due to how Mike Sullivan set his lineups on day one of training camp, it was a pretty clear indication of what they would look like if the season started today.
All eyes were certainly on the top six and what he might do with the addition of Pavel Dorofeyev. With some success from the trio of Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, and Gabe Perreault, Sullivan running that group back to start the season makes sense.
However, that will mean that Dorofeyev will be on the second line, and he was lined up with J.T. Miller and Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Another major question for the team was what the team might do with Smits. The fifth overall pick was seen as a player who might be ready right away for the NHL, and with him starting alongside Braden Schneider on the third-pair, that very well might be the case.
Based on how all the other lines looked, Sullivan seemingly tipped his cap that Smits might be the favorite to be in the lineup over Matthew Robertson. While the young defenseman will have to continue to prove himself both in camp and the preseason, he could be the early favorite.
With training camp and the preseason being condensed, there isn’t a lot of time to mess around with lineup combinations. Sullivan clearly has a plan right now, and for Smits, he could be in the lineup on Opening Night.