Development of Tye Kartye on Full Display With NY Rangers Beating Kraken

The New York Rangers started their four-game road trip with a visit to Climate Pledge Arena to play the Seattle Kraken.

They got the job done, winning 4-3 for their third straight win, in the first start for Joonas Korpisalo in net, with the goalie making his 2026 debut after suffering a foot infection in the first few days of the season. His return is a big one for the Rangers, who will now have someone to help take some of the pressure off Dylan Garand, who had appeared in 12 consecutive games.

Along with Korpisalo’s debut, this was a big game for forward Tye Kartye. His NHL career began with the Kraken, but they placed him on waivers in February, and he was claimed by the Rangers. The rest, as they say, is history, as he has blossomed into a top-six option for the New York.

Kartye has been playing at a high level with the Rangers, and it had to feel even better doing it against his old team, even if he didn’t say it in his post-game press conference when asked about the revenge factor.

Tye Kartye continues high level of play for Rangers

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate a goal scored by left wing Tye Kartye (24) during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, I couldn’t care less about that,” Kartye said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “I’m with the New York Rangers, and I want to play well for the New York Rangers, so that’s really not in my mind at all.”

It isn’t something that head coach Mike Sullivan is completely buying, believing Kartye was thrilled to perform against his old team.

“Tye’s a great kid, and he’s very respectful,” he said. “But I’m sure there was some fulfillment there on his part.”

His development with New York has been surprising. Known for his relentless motor, work ethic, and being a strong defensive player, he has taken his offensive performance to another level, which has led to him moving up in the lineup.

IT'S A KARTYE PARTYE IN SEATTLE 🥳 pic.twitter.com/CnOL53tGuG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 7, 2026

Kartye started his Rangers career as a fourth-line winger, but has been elevated to the second line alongside J.T. Miller. His style of play has been a perfect fit alongside the hard-nosed veteran, producing at a high level.

Along with being elevated to the second line, Kartye was also added to the second power-play unit. That confidence from the coaching staff was rewarded, as he scored the first power-play goal of his career against the Kraken, his sixth overall goal of the season, with assists from Adam Fox and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

“I asked the coaches the question: ‘Am I crazy not to think that if he’s one of our leading scorers five-on-five, that a smart coach would probably put him on the power play?’” Sullivan said. “And so we had that discussion and thought we’d try him there.”

It has been incredible watching how things have developed for Kartye, who has earned everything with New York; nothing has been given to him. He has become an integral part of the team’s game plan, a player who is making positive contributions on the field that have led to wins.