Dylan Garand Dazzles in NY Rangers Shutout Win Over Red Wings

On Friday night, the New York Rangers were back in action for their second game of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights against the Detroit Red Wings.

In the first period, the Rangers were certainly the team that looked like they had some games under their belt early on. On the power play, it was New York that was able to strike first with a goal from Sean Durzi on a nice pass by Gabe Perreault.

Later in the period, it would be Durzi that actually scored again, but the play was challenged and ruled offside. Early on, it certainly looked like the Rangers were the better team, but the script did flip.

Perhaps some tired legs took over for the Rangers with the tough scheduling, but Detroit started to put a lot of pressure on New York about midway through the first period.

Fortunately, the team was able to maintain their 1-0 lead in the first, and Dylan Garand looked impressive.

Garand Shines

Oct 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) tries to deflect the puck in front of New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second period, the Red Wings continued to put some good pressure on Garand, but he was able to answer the call. Through two periods, he was a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities.

Following some momentum from the Red Wings, the Rangers answered back in the third period and seemingly got their legs back under them. Perhaps it was a second wind, but the team looked like the better team once again in the third period and generated some good chances.

In the third period, the Rangers were able to maintain their lead, forcing Detroit to pull their goalie, and New York capitalized.

Eeli Tolvanen scored the empty-net goal to put the dagger in Detroit. This was the second goal of the season for Tolvanen, who is proving to be an excellent signing by New York.

However, in the 2-0 win for the Rangers, the main story is about the play of Garand. Despite being waived and going to the AHL, an injury to Joonas Korpisalo created the opportunity for him, and he has impressed once again.

Garand was able to save all 22 shots he faced, and it was a really strong performance. New York was once again the better team on special teams, and they have moved to 2-1 on the season.

Next up for the Rangers will be a matchup back at home against the Utah Mammoth, which will mark the return of Vincent Trocheck to New York.