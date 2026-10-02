NY Rangers Turning to Dylan Garand To Start Against Red Wings

The New York Rangers picked up an impressive victory in their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning 5-1 on Thursday night.

It was a relief to see the team get off to such a strong start at Madison Square Garden after the disastrous beginning they endured during the 2025-26 season. Eight different players registered a point, including goalie Igor Shesterkin, who scored a goal.

Alas, the team doesn’t have much time to bask in their success. They are right back at it tonight, traveling to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the second night of their back-to-back set, the first of 11 such sets the team will play this season.

Since Shesterkin started last night, the team is making a change in net, with Dylan Garand set to make his season debut.

Dylan Garand set for season debut with Rangers

Mar 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of fans happy to see him in net. He was recalled by the Rangers the other day after their No. 2 goalie, Joonas Korpisalo, was placed on IR with a lower-body injury that has been deemed a week-to-week ailment.

His injury is shrouded in mystery because head coach Mike Sullivan isn’t even sure when it occurred. All he knows is that Korpisalo isn’t available currently, and he will be turning to Garand in his place.

This is a massive opportunity for the 24-year-old to cement his place on the NHL roster. Fans clamored for him to be the backup goalie to Shesterkin on the opening night roster, but New York opted to go with Korpisalo instead.

The team also opted against keeping all three goalies, which meant forwards Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar and defensemen Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson and Alberts Smits all made the team.

As expected, Dylan Garand will be in net tonight in Detroit #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 2, 2026

Fortunately for the Rangers, Garand made it through waivers unclaimed, because not even a week later, he is back with the club and set to start in goal.

This will be the fourth start of his NHL career. He made his debut last season, playing in three games and performing quite well. Garand recorded three quality starts, saving 91 of 96 shots for a .948 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average.

Last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he had a 16-15-2 record, appearing in 36 games with a save percentage of .896 and a goals-against average of 2.83. Those are solid numbers considering how poorly the Wolf Pack played last season, with a 26-38-5-3 record overall, leading to a coaching staff change.