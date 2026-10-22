Dylan Larkin Not Adding NY Rangers to Trade List Is Surprising

With 11 games in the books for the New York Rangers, the team should be feeling good about a 7-3-1 start. However, it is still early in the season, and there is a lot of work to be done.

Coming into the year, the Rangers were a team that certainly wanted to be better after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. New York held the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and that resulted in them being very aggressive in their pursuit of help this summer.

What the plan was going to be for the Rangers and who they were going to target was a topic for debate leading into the offseason, but the team seemingly had a good plan in place.

New York was able to get help both at forward and on the blueline for the squad. So far, it has resulted in success on the ice, but that might not stop the front office from seeking upgrades. One of the players who there has been no shortage of rumors surrounding is Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings. However, even though he would make the team better, he might not be an option.

Larkin Not Being Interested in Rangers is Surprising

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the recent reports of Larkin expanding his trade list to 10 teams now, compared to just the three he was originally interested in, it’s surprising that New York isn’t being considered.

While this was a team that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference last year, they have done a complete 180 this season so far. The Rangers were a really aggressive team during the summer, and the moves that they made have seemingly worked out well.

Even though Larkin might not have been initially interested in New York due to their struggles last year, this is a team that improved quite a bit. The Rangers did suffer a massive blow when Igor Shesterkin went down for the season with an injury, but Dylan Garand has stepped in and played well. Also, the rest of the team around him has elevated their play, and the defense has been strong.

The center position is certainly one that has been talked about as a need for the Rangers long-term. Both Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller aren’t getting any younger, and Larkin, at 30 years old, would provide them with a younger impact player up the middle.

Overall, while Larkin would be an upgrade for the Rangers and help the team offensively, his not having them on his list of preferred destinations makes a pairing highly unlikely. It is a bit surprising with their success that it hasn’t changed his mind, but that can always still change.