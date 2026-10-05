NY Rangers Keep up Home Ice Success Against Mammoth

Coming off a strong back-to-back, the New York Rangers were back home looking to make a statement and get a third straight win against a talented Utah Mammoth team.

The Mammoth came into this matchup with a 2-0 record and playing some really impressive hockey. This figured to be a good matchup, and the first period was pretty even in terms of chances.

However, it was defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov who broke the ice with the first goal of the game on a nice shot from near the blueline. Gavrikov had a big year last season in terms of goal scoring, and he might be picking up where he left off.

Even though he might not have been able to put the puck in the net, it was a great period for Alexis Lafreniere, who was aggressive and created some good chances.

Rangers defeat Mammoth for hard-fought victory

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) attempts a shot against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York did have a 1-0 lead after one, they did see fourth-line center Joe Veleno go down with an injury and had to be helped back to the dressing room.

In the second period, the Mammoth were able to even things up. While Igor Shesterkin was playing fantastic, Utah got onto the power play and had a few really good chances on him with New York scrambling defensively. Ultimately, it was Nick Schmaltz with his fourth goal of the season already.

Following Will Cuylle dropping the gloves, the Rangers were able to generate some nice offense with their top forward line. A great pass by Mika Zibanejad set up Lafreniere for a great shot. However, a nice save on a good opportunity resulted in a long rebound to Gabe Perreault, who was able to knock in his second goal of the season.

Cuylle drops the gloves and squares up! #NYR pic.twitter.com/s53I2dn7ZW — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 5, 2026

Later on in the third, J.T. Miller was able to extend the lead for the Rangers with his first of the season. The assist went to Gavrikov on another great shot that got partially through into the crease.

Unfortunately, the Mammoth were able to get one back fairly quickly in this one. Andrew Peeke got his first of the season to make it a 3-2 game.

That was the last goal Utah was able to get in the game. They kept trying to generate chances, even pulling their goalie, but New York was able to get the job done to hold on for a 4-2 victory after Eeli Tolvanen scored his third goal of the season, this time of the empty-net variety.

Getting assists on the play were Cuylle and Shesterkin, who now has recorded a point in back-to-back games after scoring a goal in his last start, a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Next up for the Rangers will be the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at MSG.