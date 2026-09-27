NY Rangers Waive Dylan Garand, Taylor Raddysh

The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season on Tuesday night, and they are going to have to finalize their roster soon. On Sunday, one of the big decisions that the team had to make was made.

Coming off a tough year, the Rangers were extremely busy this summer and added a ton of new players to their roster. New York did an excellent job of improving, and the depth of the franchise is much better compared to last season.

This is certainly a team that is coming into the year with the chance of making the playoffs. That is not an easy thing to accomplish coming off a last-place finish, but Chris Drury was aggressive in his pursuit of upgrades.

However, with all of the new players, it has resulted in some tough decisions for the franchise to make. One of the hardest has come on Sunday with the team electing to waive goalie Dylan Garand with the hopes he will clear to the AHL.

Rangers Place Garand on Waivers

#NYR are putting Dylan Garand and Taylor Raddysh on waivers today, per league source.



Team thinks Garand still has some developing to do and needs to be getting No. 1 goalie reps as a 24yr old. They're accepting the risk of losing him for nothing. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) September 27, 2026

One of the most-talked-about things for New York this offseason was about what the plan was going to be at backup goalie. The team added Joonas Korpisalo over the summer, and that made it clear that Garand was going to have a tough time making the team.

On Sunday, the Rangers did indeed waive the young goalie, and they will be taking a major risk. Garand has flashed some impressive signs in a small sample size, but New York wants him to get more playing time in the AHL.

Even though players aren’t claimed frequently when placed on waivers, a young goalie who has shown some upside very well could be.

The Rangers seem comfortable taking this risk, and it is very possible that they could lose him for nothing. That would certainly sting and not sit well, but Korpisalo is a solid backup.

Furthermore, in addition to Garand being placed on waivers, so too was Taylor Raddysh. This move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, but the forward was getting a look and did have a chance of making the team, it felt like coming into camp and the preseason.

Now, all eyes will be on whether or not Garand will clear waivers. If he does, it will be a sigh of relief for the Rangers, who could regret their decision if he doesn’t.