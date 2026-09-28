NY Rangers Fortunate Dylan Garand, Taylor Raddysh Clear Waivers

The New York Rangers knew that they were taking a risk with their final roster cuts ahead of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

They placed goalie Dylan Garand and forward Taylor Raddysh on waivers to get their roster compliant by the Sept. 28 deadline and get their roster down to 23 players. According to insider Elliotte Friedman on X, both will remain with the franchise.

Garand and Raddysh have both cleared waivers, with the only player being claimed in the NHL from the cuts that were made on Sept. 27 being Clay Stevenson. The former Washington Capitals goalie was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets.

It was certainly fortunate for the Rangers that Stevenson was available to be claimed; otherwise, that could have been Garand on the move. Losing him would have severely cripped the team’s goaltender depth, with Spencer Martin being the No. 3 in the organizational pipeline behind Joonas Korpisalo, who is the No. 2 with Igor Shesterkin locked in as the starter.

Dylan Garand, Taylor Raddysh clear waivers for Rangers

Mar 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Taylor Raddysh (14) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He will continue developing with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he will assuredly be the No. 1 option for them, with Martin behind him. Garand looked good in his NHL debut near the end of the 2025-26 season, but it wasn’t enough to convince the decision-makers he was ready for the No. 2 job behind Shesterkin.

In three starts, he went 2-0-1, saving 91 of the 96 shots he faced for a .948 save percentage and 1.48 goals-against average. All three starts that he made were quality starts.

Raddysh provides the team with an experienced option in the AHL should the need arise at the NHL level. He played in 68 games for the team last season, scoring nine goals to go along with 10 assists. His plus/minus of +5 was tied for the team's best mark with defenseman Adam Fox.

Everyone else cleared — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

After some underwhelming seasons, the Wolf Pack have a lot of intriguing experience and talent on the roster to get things on track under new head coach Jay Leach. A few of the young players who are close to the NHL, such as Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin, will create excitement in Hartford.

With Garand and Raddysh both clearing waivers, that means the only player whom New York lost was defenseman William Trudeau. He was claimed by the Nashville Predators.

It also means rookie Alberts Smits, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, defenseman Scott Morrow and forwards Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar all made the opening night roster.