NY Rangers Fortunate Dylan Garand, Taylor Raddysh Clear Waivers
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The New York Rangers knew that they were taking a risk with their final roster cuts ahead of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.
They placed goalie Dylan Garand and forward Taylor Raddysh on waivers to get their roster compliant by the Sept. 28 deadline and get their roster down to 23 players. According to insider Elliotte Friedman on X, both will remain with the franchise.
Garand and Raddysh have both cleared waivers, with the only player being claimed in the NHL from the cuts that were made on Sept. 27 being Clay Stevenson. The former Washington Capitals goalie was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets.
It was certainly fortunate for the Rangers that Stevenson was available to be claimed; otherwise, that could have been Garand on the move. Losing him would have severely cripped the team’s goaltender depth, with Spencer Martin being the No. 3 in the organizational pipeline behind Joonas Korpisalo, who is the No. 2 with Igor Shesterkin locked in as the starter.
Dylan Garand, Taylor Raddysh clear waivers for Rangers
He will continue developing with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he will assuredly be the No. 1 option for them, with Martin behind him. Garand looked good in his NHL debut near the end of the 2025-26 season, but it wasn’t enough to convince the decision-makers he was ready for the No. 2 job behind Shesterkin.
In three starts, he went 2-0-1, saving 91 of the 96 shots he faced for a .948 save percentage and 1.48 goals-against average. All three starts that he made were quality starts.
Raddysh provides the team with an experienced option in the AHL should the need arise at the NHL level. He played in 68 games for the team last season, scoring nine goals to go along with 10 assists. His plus/minus of +5 was tied for the team's best mark with defenseman Adam Fox.
After some underwhelming seasons, the Wolf Pack have a lot of intriguing experience and talent on the roster to get things on track under new head coach Jay Leach. A few of the young players who are close to the NHL, such as Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin, will create excitement in Hartford.
With Garand and Raddysh both clearing waivers, that means the only player whom New York lost was defenseman William Trudeau. He was claimed by the Nashville Predators.
It also means rookie Alberts Smits, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, defenseman Scott Morrow and forwards Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar all made the opening night roster.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.