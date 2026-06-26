Five Potential Options for NY Rangers With Fifth Overall Pick in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers are getting set for the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday night, and with the fifth pick overall, they will have options to choose from.
Following a bit of a disappointing night during the NHL Lottery, the Rangers are going to be on the clock with the fifth overall pick. New York saw both the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs jump them in the draft.
Even though the Rangers would have liked to be higher, they will have the opportunity to land a good player with the fifth overall pick. Here are five potential options for them when they are on the clock at five.
Chase Reid
Quite possibly the best defenseman in the draft and the first to come off the board will be Chase Reid. Depending on what happens in the top four, there could be a scenario in which he falls to the Rangers. While a right-handed defenseman isn’t a major need for the team, if they deem him as the best player available, he should be the one that they take.
Keaton Verhoeff
Once considered to be the best defenseman in the class, Verhoeff’s stock has dropped a bit over the last couple of months. However, while he might need some time to continue to work on his game, the talent is there for him to be a first-pair defenseman. However, he is another right-handed defenseman, which isn’t a major organizational need for New York.
Viggo Bjorck
One of the most interesting names to keep an eye on for the Rangers is going to be center Viggo Bjorck. Even though he doesn’t possess the size that New York typically looks for in a player up the middle, the playmaking ability is there to make a major impact for the team. While it might be a bit of a reach at five considering the talented defensemen that will be available, the center position is a massive need for New York.
Albert Smits
If the Rangers are looking for the most NHL-ready prospect at five, the argument can be made that it will be Smits. The talented defenseman could come in and fill a need for the team on the left side right away, and with some experience playing against NHL players in the Olympics, he appears to be close to ready for the task. While his upside might not be as high as some of the other players at the position, Smits being able to produce in the NHL right away does come with value.
Carson Carels
When looking at potentially the best fit for the Rangers, that could be the talented Carson Carels. When everyone’s career is completed in 20 years from this class, it could be Carels who goes down as the best of the bunch. While there is still some developing to do, there is a ton to like about his game, and he appears to be a complete player on the blue line.