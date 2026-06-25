Why Prospect Chase Reid Is a Perfect Fit for NY Rangers
If the sky is blue, then the New York Rangers will be eyeing defensemen prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Chase Reid is the No. 1 defenseman available in this year's NHL Draft per rankings from both The Athletic's Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman, with Pronman also ranking Reid as the No. 1 player available overall in the entire draft. In addition, NHL Central Scouting ranks him at No. 4 among North American Skaters. Standing at 6'2', the right-handed blueliner had 48 points in 45 games in the Ontario Hockey League this season and is committed to play at the NCAA level at Michigan State next year. But, how would he fit into the Rangers?
Well, he has the skating and puck-carrying ability they are looking for in prospects and earned four top three finishes (No. 1 for best offensive defenseman; No. 2 for best defensive defenseman and best skater, and No. 3 for best shot) in the 2025-26 OHL Western Conference Coaches Poll.
For the Rangers, they also need to focus on prospects who can generate offensive production following a lackluster season in the NHL — Reid averages four shots on goal per game.
Chase Reid Perfect Fit for Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft
Reid is also known for doing a lot of important things from the back end on the ice and places a high priority on taking advantage of his edgework and puck control in all three zones; his skating is what sets him apart from other prospects.
The Pontiac, Mich. native also represented the United States at the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) and posted two goals and two assists in five games, tying for first in points among U.S. defensemen.
“Reid isn’t overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively," Pronman previously wrote of Reid. "He projects as a major minutes NHL defenseman who can run a first power play.”
The Rangers have both the No. 5 and No. 26 picks in the upcoming first round. While Reid is largely projected to go at No. 4 overall, should he still be available when the clock starts for New York — Head Coach Mike Sullivan and co. should quickly snatch Reid right up.
Per NHL.com, Reid said he will be ready to take the call from wherever he's drafted.
"I mean, you obviously have guys like Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, who are forwards and very skilled, very dynamic, gifted players," Reid said. "But if you need a defenseman, you know who to call."