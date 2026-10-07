Five Takeaways From First Five Games For NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have played five games so far this season, and the team has a 4-1 record and has gotten off to a much better start than they did last season.

Coming into the 2026-27 campaign, the goal was to get off to a better start than last year, and that has certainly been accomplished. The Rangers are riding a four-game winning streak and remain a perfect 3-0 at home.

As expected with things going well, there are a lot of positives for the team so far. Through five games, here are five early takeaways from the start of the season.

Shesterkin Is Vezina Worthy

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 4-1 record, the Rangers have seen some excellent play from Igor Shesterkin this season early on. In four starts, he has totaled a 3-1 record, 1.76 GAA, and .926 save percentage.

Despite the short camp and preseason, he has looked really sharp right from the jump, and his ability to keep the puck out of the net is a recipe for success for New York. When Shesterkin is on and playing like he has been, the Rangers can beat anybody. The improvements in front of him are certinaly helping and he could be poised for a great season.

Lafreniere is Carrying Over Success From Last Year

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates after scoring a third goal for a hat trick in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Olympic break, Alexis Lafreniere was a different player and a point-per-game caliber guy. Coming into this season, expectations were high for him that he might finally be reaching his potential.

While he played well in the first few games of the year, the results in terms of points just didn’t come. However, in the recent win against the New York Islanders, he had a four-point performance with a hat trick and an assist. While two of the goals were empty-netters, Lafreniere being on the ice for those opportunities is something that he has earned with his high level of play.

Through five games, he now has five points, and that is a great sign for the Rangers.

Gabe Perreault Is Developing

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the linemates of Lafreniere is the talented Perreault, who, like his teammate, really came on at the end of last season. So far this year, he has totaled four points with two goals and two assists.

Even though he isn’t playing on the top power play unit, he still has been able to record assists on the man advantage. Furthermore, it has actually been his group on the power play that has been better early on. As one of the young players the Rangers are hoping to see take a step forward, Perreault has looked great early on.

Offseason Moves Are Working Out

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer, there was no shortage of moves made by the Rangers to try and improve. New York was a team that was one of the most aggressive in the league, and so far it has paid off.

New additions Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen are already helping out the offense with five combined goals. On the blueline, the defense has been much-improved with Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, and rookie Alberts Smits.

This offseason was widely seen as a successful one, and so far it has been on the ice as well.

Rangers Can Make the Postseason

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, expectations for New York were higher, but what this team could ultimately accomplish was a bit uncertain. However, while it has just been five games, the Rangers have eight points and four wins, and those points and wins will count down the road.

This is a team that has seemingly seen their offense improve and could very well be one of the best teams in the league when it’s all said and done in terms of allowing goals.

A strong defensive group with a great goalie in Shesterkin is a good thing to have. As of now, this looks like a playoff-caliber team.