Former NY Rangers' Center Sean Avery Seeing Acting Career Boom
Former NHLer Sean Avery — who ended his professional hockey career with the New York Rangers — has now become quite the actor, even recently appearing in The Odyssey.
Per The Athletic, Avery has appeared in over 10 feature-length movies, including the three most recent from Christopher Nolan, one of the most decorated, highest-grossing directors to ever hit the coveted big screens.
The former member of the Rangers was recently cast as Laodamas, who is characterized as one of Odysseus’ muscular, helmet-clad men. Other reports have claimed that part of his success in his most recent and aggressive role perhaps stems from his prior career on the ice.
“I save Odysseus,” Avery said per The Athletic's reporting. “What an incredible movie moment for me.”
Sean Avery transitioning well to life after hockey
Avery — a left winger — played 580 NHL games in over 10 seasons, posting 247 points; scoring 90 goals and handing out 157 assists. He also racked up more than five times as many penalty minutes (1,533) as he did points.
Across his acting career, Avery has appeared in the three most recent pictures from Christopher Nolan — including Oppenheimer, which would go on to win Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards.
For The Odyssey in particular, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported that Avery filmed for around six months and traveled from Los Angeles to Greece, Scotland, Iceland, Morocco and Sicily.
Avery's connection with Nolan reportedly stems from when Avery competed on the 2014 season of Dancing with the Stars, in which the NHL alum became familiar with producer Valoree Papsidera, whose husband, John, is Nolan’s longtime casting director, before he was eliminated in the season's second week.
This specific production was the most demanding one Avery has filmed thus far; the film required the cast and crew to hike up a mountain in addition to taking rowing courses and more.
Sean Avery to Continue Acting Career Following NHL Retirement
Avery originally made his acting debut in The Rocket — a fitting 2005 biopic of Hockey Hall of Famer Maurice Richard — while still in the NHL and before he had joined the Rangers roster.
Avery's NHL career came to an end following his 2011-12 season with the Blueshirts, in which he played in 15 games. On the other hand, his movie career is expected to continue moving forward.
The Odyssey is projected to pass over $1 billion in global box office sales, with Avery also being slated to appear in the new CBS show Einstein. The series is set to premiere in the middle of the 2026-27 television season, with him also reportedly being lined up for season four of “The Night Agent” on Netflix.
Avery scored 45 goals and 123 total points and managed a +19 rating while also recording 601 penalty minutes in his 264 games while playing for the Rangers.