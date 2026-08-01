New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Need Top-End Guys To Elevate Team To Next Level

Top-end production is imperative for the New York Rangers to get back on track.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) (center) reacts with left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) (left) and center J.T. Miller (8) (right) after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) (center) reacts with left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) (left) and center J.T. Miller (8) (right) after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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There is no denying that the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of upgrading the talent on their roster this offseason.

After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, a major shakeup was needed, and that is what occurred. There is a new goal-scoring sniper in town in the form of Pavel Dorofeyev, who can help raise the offense to another level.

Last season, the blueline was a major weakness for the team. This year, it could be a strength with Marcus Pettersson being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks and Sean Durzi part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck.

However, if the Rangers are to return to the postseason, it will come down to their top-end guys performing at top-end levels. If Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, J.T. Miller, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin set the tone, everyone else will fall in behind them.

Rangers need their biggest stars to step up

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) celebrates with center Mika Zibanejad (93), and left wing Alexis Lafreniere.
Nov 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) celebrates with center Mika Zibanejad (93), and left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) after scoring a goal in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Their top-end guys just have to be top-end talent,” a scout said to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “If you start (with) that, the rest will fall into place. … They’ve got decent young guys and then they’ve got some good veterans and they’ve got goaltending. I think this is a year they can get back in it.”

New York never looked to be in sync on the ice last season. Their brutal start at Madison Square Garden set a sour tone for the entire campaign, which was exacerbated by the injuries the team battled through.

When Fox was sidelined, the blueline production crumbled with Braden Schneider forced into top-pairing minutes alongside Vladislav Gavrikov. Shesterkin also missed time, as did Miller and Trocheck.

However, when everyone was healthy down the stretch of the season, there were a few positive takeaways. The trio of Gabe Perreault, Zibanejad and Lafreniere really clicked, looking like a future top line.

Rangers have the pieces to make noise in Metropolitan Division

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) skates back on the ice.
Apr 11, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) skates back on the ice during the second period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shesterkin remains as dominant as ever, anchoring the unit in the net, and now the defense in front of him will be much improved. So much so, Schneider could be a trade chip to help bring in help up front.

Miller is thrilled to be back to playing center full-time after playing some wing last year. Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand are both excellent scorers who could provide the team with 60+ goals this season.

The new additions are going to help immensely, but ultimately, the team’s success will fall on the core that Drury has put together and built around the last few years. If they can perform, this team will succeed.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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