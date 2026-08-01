NY Rangers Need Top-End Guys To Elevate Team To Next Level
There is no denying that the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of upgrading the talent on their roster this offseason.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, a major shakeup was needed, and that is what occurred. There is a new goal-scoring sniper in town in the form of Pavel Dorofeyev, who can help raise the offense to another level.
Last season, the blueline was a major weakness for the team. This year, it could be a strength with Marcus Pettersson being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks and Sean Durzi part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck.
However, if the Rangers are to return to the postseason, it will come down to their top-end guys performing at top-end levels. If Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, J.T. Miller, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin set the tone, everyone else will fall in behind them.
Rangers need their biggest stars to step up
“Their top-end guys just have to be top-end talent,” a scout said to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “If you start (with) that, the rest will fall into place. … They’ve got decent young guys and then they’ve got some good veterans and they’ve got goaltending. I think this is a year they can get back in it.”
New York never looked to be in sync on the ice last season. Their brutal start at Madison Square Garden set a sour tone for the entire campaign, which was exacerbated by the injuries the team battled through.
When Fox was sidelined, the blueline production crumbled with Braden Schneider forced into top-pairing minutes alongside Vladislav Gavrikov. Shesterkin also missed time, as did Miller and Trocheck.
However, when everyone was healthy down the stretch of the season, there were a few positive takeaways. The trio of Gabe Perreault, Zibanejad and Lafreniere really clicked, looking like a future top line.
Rangers have the pieces to make noise in Metropolitan Division
Shesterkin remains as dominant as ever, anchoring the unit in the net, and now the defense in front of him will be much improved. So much so, Schneider could be a trade chip to help bring in help up front.
Miller is thrilled to be back to playing center full-time after playing some wing last year. Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand are both excellent scorers who could provide the team with 60+ goals this season.
The new additions are going to help immensely, but ultimately, the team’s success will fall on the core that Drury has put together and built around the last few years. If they can perform, this team will succeed.