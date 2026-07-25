NY Rangers Starting to Build Surplus of Young Talent
According to a recent report by PuckPedia, the New York Rangers are among the top 10 youngest teams by average age in the NHL.
The Rangers slot in at No. 8 in the list of the League's top 10 youngest teams, with an average age of 27.3. The Chicago Blackhawks — featuring 21-year-old superstar Connor Bedard — comes in at No. 1, featuring an average age of 26.1. Youngsters on the Rangers' roster include Dylan Garand, Vincent Iorio, Drew Fortescue, Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Noah Laba, Will Cuylle, and Jaroslav Chmelar.
All of these nine members of the Blueshirts were born either in or after 2002.
In addition, the Rangers also have Tye Kartye, Alexis Lafreniere, Matthew Robertson and Braden Schneider — who were all born in 2001.
The Nine Rangers Born In/After 2002
Here's a quick look at each of the Rangers currently listed on the roster that especially bring the age down.
Gabe Perreault — Born May 7, 2005
Perreault — who is a winger — was originally drafted by the Rangers out of Boston College and has quickly made waves in the NHL at only 21-years-old.
Perreault is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him see 49 League games, in addition to posting 27 points across 12 goals and 15 assists.
He was originally drafted by the Blueshirts at No. 23 overall in 2023 and took his coveted rookie lap at Madison Square Garden on April 2, 2025.
Drew Fortescue — Born April 28, 2005
Also 21, Fortescue is a defenseman who recently saw his first League game on March 27, 2026. He was originally selected in the third-round of 2023 out of Boston College and has two points across nine games played.
Adam Sykora — Born Sept. 7, 2004
Drafted by the Rangers in the second-round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Sykora saw his League debut last year and has four points across 11 games played.
He also tallied 30 points for the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2024-25 and ranked fifth on the AHL team in points.
Noah Laba — Born Aug. 4, 2003
Laba skated in 29 games for Colorado College as an alternate captain during his junior year in 2024-25, and that same year skated with the Wolf Pack in 11 games.
He has since seen his League debut for the Blueshirts throughout 2025-26, taking in 74 NHL games and tallying 24 points — including 15 assists. He took his rookie lap at MSG on Oct. 7, 2025 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jaroslav Chmelar — Born July 20, 2003
Listed as a right wing, Chmelar only saw his second season of hockey in North America in 2023-24. Throughout 2025-25, the 23-year-old tallied six points via four goals and two assists.
Vincent Iorio — Nov. 14, 2002
Iorio was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Jan. 31 after spending the first half of last season with the San Jose Sharks.
The defenseman saw his NHL debut in 2022-23 with the Washington Capitals, but has only seen a total of 36 games played across the League. For the Blueshirts in 2025-26, he posted three assists in 27 games.
Matt Rempe — June 29, 2002
Rempe — lovingly referred to as "Remps" by teammates and the fanbase — is a budding young enforcer in the NHL. Wearing No. 73, Rempe made waves last season dropping the gloves with Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks which resulted in a left thumb injury causing him to miss action.
He mentioned during his Exit Day interviews how he is looking forward to returning next season at full strength, and currently sits with 11 points across five goals and six assists on his career after originally seeing his NHL debut in the 2023-24 season at the outdoor game at MetLife Stadium.
"Now it’s more getting my forearm strength back, getting my grip strength back. But I can do everything now.” Rempe had said then. "You want to earn your spot; I’ve got to come to camp, and I’m going to earn it. I’m going to work my bag off all summer."
Dylan Garand — June 7, 2002
The only goalie on this list, Garand is reported to soon compete against the recently-acquired Joonas Korpisalo for the No. 2 goaltender role behind starter Igor Shesterkin.
Garand signed a two-year contract with the Rangers featuring an $875,000 AAV on June 21 and made 35 saves in his League debut with the Rangers on Mar. 22. He is expected to contend for a legitimate shot at a roster spot this fall.
Will Cuylle — Feb. 5, 2002
Cuylle is only 24-years-old and stands at 6'3". In addition, Cuylle has cemented his roster spot with the Rangers after originally seeing his debut in 2022-23.
Known for the effort he puts forth on the ice, he was previously awarded the 2024-25 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award and holds 104 career points (53 goals, 51 assists) across 249 games played for the Rangers. He very much represents for the Blueshirts how age really can be just a number.