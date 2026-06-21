Forward Could Be Dark Horse Candidate for NY Rangers With 5th Pick in NHL Draft
With the NHL Draft right around the corner for the New York Rangers, the team will be anxious to start things up and add some new talent.
Coming off the terrible campaign that was the 2025-26 season, the NHL Draft should be an exciting time for the Rangers and their fans. With two first-round picks, New York is going to have the opportunity to add to their prospect pool in a significant way.
As expected with the poor record, there are multiple needs for the Rangers to try to address in the draft. While some might be more pressing than others, New York could really use help in almost every area.
Due to the team seeking to retool and make a splash this offseason, there is certainly the possibility that they will move one of their first-round picks. However, it would likely be wise for the team to use them on adding talent, especially considering they feel far off from being a contender still.
When the Rangers are on the clock with the fifth pick, they will have a number of options to choose from. However, while it has been expected that they will go for help on the blue line, there is a dark horse candidate they might pursue.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about center Viggo Björck being a dark horse for the Rangers with the fifth overall pick.
Björck In the Mix
It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see New York potentially considering Björck with the fifth overall pick, especially considering that he plays the premium position of center.
This is a spot that teams around the league are prioritizing right now, and the Rangers would love to improve their prospect pool at this spot. Due to Caleb Malhotra being widely considered as the top player at center and a likely top-three pick, it is Björck who appears to be the consensus number two player at the position.
While he doesn’t have the size that New York typically likes up the middle, he is a crafty player and a good playmaker at the position. While the center is a need of the team, it does feel like it would be a little bit of a reach at five.
There are going to be some excellent defensemen on the board for the Rangers, and getting a player who could be a great player on the blue line is probably the smarter decision. However, Björck will certainly be a player to keep an eye on when New York is on the clock with the fifth pick.