Why Adding Defenseman With Fifth Overall Pick Will Help NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are heading into a very important offseason, and the team will be seeking some upgrades coming off a last-place finish.
As the Rangers look to improve, this summer is going to be an important one for the team to start heading in the right direction. New York hopefully hit rock bottom this past season, and the goal will be to trend upward now.
The Rangers are trying to get younger and build for the future. Developing talent has been an issue for the team in recent years, but they did have some bright spots. Forward Gabe Perreault was certainly one of them, making it to the first line as a rookie at the end of the campaign.
Now, since the team has been retooling, they will have two first-round picks in the NHL Draft in a couple of weeks, with the higher of the two being the fifth overall pick. This will be an important pick for the team to get right, and it appears clear what position they will be getting.
Adding Defenseman Will Help Rangers Improve
New York would have likely wanted to be higher in the NHL Draft, but a top-five pick will still allow them to land a good player. With the top three forwards expected to be off the board by five, it is becoming clear that the Rangers will be taking a defenseman.
While landing a forward would have been ideal, this was a last-place team in the Eastern Conference, and adding talent anywhere will help. If the draft starts as expected, the Rangers will likely have to choose from three of the top four defensemen.
As of now, it appears Chase Reid could be the first one coming off the board. If that ends up being the case, New York will have to decide between Albert Smits, Carson Carels, and Keaton Verhoeff.
All three have plenty of potential, but there are pros and cons to selecting all of them. Depending on what the Rangers are looking for, it will impact the decision. However, it certainly seems like taking a defenseman will be the plan.
With Braden Schneider being a restricted free agent and seemingly on the trade block, adding someone on either side of the blue line can help. While Adam Fox still has some good prime years left, the fifth overall pick could end up being the next top person for the team on the blue line.