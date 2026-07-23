Gabe Perreault Correctly Recognized Among Key List Surrounding Budding NHL Talent
Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers made waves in the NHL across the most recent season.
As such, Schott Wheeler of The Athletic put out a list of his top 100 drafted League prospects —featuring the usual names of Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, James Hagens, Cole Hutson, Michael Misa and Berkly Catton. Also on the list was Perreault, who wrapped up playing 49 League games in 2025-26 with the Rangers. Perreault came in at No. 19 on Wheeler's list; he was right in between Catton (at No. 20) and Anton Frondell (at No. 18).
Perreault's ranking comes after he posted 27 points across 12 goals and 15 assists. In addition, with the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack the winger posted 17 points (10 goals, seven assists).
Before his time on professional ice, Perreault spent time as a Boston College Eagle and led the team in assists with 32, while also being named a Hockey East First Team All-Star after starting the Boston College season on an eight-game point streak.
Gabe Perreault Represents Bright Light for Rangers' Future
In his analysis of Perreault, Wheeler specifically noted the Blueshirts' fast hands and spatial awareness, in addition to his speed on the ice.
"I view him as one of the most talented and offensively intelligent prospects in the game, and when the points pile up as they have, and they happen while making the kinds of plays that he does, I think you downplay his player type at your own risk at that point," Wheeler also wrote in specific reference of Perreault's high-hockey IQ.
In addition to Perreault, the Rangers were also represented on Wheeler's list via Alberts Smits (No.9) and Liam Greentree (No. 91).
However, Smits was just selected in the 2026 NHL Draft at No. 5 overall and Greentree was traded to the Rangers by the Los Angeles Kings with two conditional draft picks for Artemi Panarin in Feb. of 2026.
Meaning, while Smits and Greentree are still new to the New York organization, Perreault has already taken his rookie lap and contributed to the statsheets in a Blueshirts' jersey at only 21 years old.
The Rangers finished the 2025-26 season with a 34-39-9 overall record and eighth in the Metropolitan Division — missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. While that dismal season certainly put a solemn mood overall for the Rangers' fanbase, Perreault brings optimism.
At one point during the year, Perreault led all League rookies in assists and consistently played on the top line alongside Mike Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere. Perreault's top line duties are expected to continue next season, with more people and members of the media — such as Wheeler — only to take further notice of him.