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Gabe Perreault Correctly Recognized Among Key List Surrounding Budding NHL Talent

Gabe Perreault has widely been recognized as a bright spot for the future of the New York Rangers' organization, and was included on a recent important list showcasing the future of the NHL.

Jennifer Streeter

Mar 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers made waves in the NHL across the most recent season.

As such, Schott Wheeler of The Athletic put out a list of his top 100 drafted League prospects —featuring the usual names of Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, James Hagens, Cole Hutson, Michael Misa and Berkly Catton. Also on the list was Perreault, who wrapped up playing 49 League games in 2025-26 with the Rangers. Perreault came in at No. 19 on Wheeler's list; he was right in between Catton (at No. 20) and Anton Frondell (at No. 18).

Perreault's ranking comes after he posted 27 points across 12 goals and 15 assists. In addition, with the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack the winger posted 17 points (10 goals, seven assists).

Before his time on professional ice, Perreault spent time as a Boston College Eagle and led the team in assists with 32, while also being named a Hockey East First Team All-Star after starting the Boston College season on an eight-game point streak.

Gabe Perreault Represents Bright Light for Rangers' Future

In his analysis of Perreault, Wheeler specifically noted the Blueshirts' fast hands and spatial awareness, in addition to his speed on the ice.

"I view him as one of the most talented and offensively intelligent prospects in the game, and when the points pile up as they have, and they happen while making the kinds of plays that he does, I think you downplay his player type at your own risk at that point," Wheeler also wrote in specific reference of Perreault's high-hockey IQ.

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Perreault, the Rangers were also represented on Wheeler's list via Alberts Smits (No.9) and Liam Greentree (No. 91).

However, Smits was just selected in the 2026 NHL Draft at No. 5 overall and Greentree was traded to the Rangers by the Los Angeles Kings with two conditional draft picks for Artemi Panarin in Feb. of 2026.

Meaning, while Smits and Greentree are still new to the New York organization, Perreault has already taken his rookie lap and contributed to the statsheets in a Blueshirts' jersey at only 21 years old.

The Rangers finished the 2025-26 season with a 34-39-9 overall record and eighth in the Metropolitan Division — missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. While that dismal season certainly put a solemn mood overall for the Rangers' fanbase, Perreault brings optimism.

At one point during the year, Perreault led all League rookies in assists and consistently played on the top line alongside Mike Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere. Perreault's top line duties are expected to continue next season, with more people and members of the media — such as Wheeler — only to take further notice of him.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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