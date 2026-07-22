Jonathan Quick’s Track Record Makes Him Perfect for New Role with NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have reportedly hired Jonathan Quick to be their next Director of Goaltending Development.
Quick, who concluded his 19-year NHL career with the Rangers, played three seasons in the net for the Blueshirts before announcing his retirement. During his playing career on the ice, Quick was a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist and a three-time NHL All-Star selection in addition to becoming the all-time wins leader among American-born goalies.
Mollie Walker of the New York Post first reported in an exclusive that Quick will be serving in the role — joining the player development staff and now reporting to Rangers' Director of Player Development, Tanner Glass.
In her report, she detailed that the current plan is for Quick to manage the development of the netminders within the organization, including the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack in addition to other leagues. Quick will also be working alongside fellow- former Blueshirt Derick Brassard, who is to serve as a player development assistant.
Jonathan Quick to Serve as Director of Goaltending Development
These changes to the development staff under Glass come after the Rangers parted ways with former longtime director Jed Ortmeyer. Glass had worked under Ortmeyer for the previous seven seasons before receiving his promotion, with him adding Quick and Brassard to his staff as the Blueshirts are looking to put a higher priority on developing their prospects.
Quick's position of Director of Goaltending Development was created after Benoît Allaire retired in May from his role as the Rangers' director of goaltending.
And Quick serving in this new role makes sense; it should come as no surprise to the fanbase, especially those who have been paying attention to what's been going on between the pipes.
Quick is transitioning to the coaching side of things after ending with 410 victories over 19 seasons in the League in addition to earning three Stanley Cup titles.
Lovingly referred to as "Quickie," the netminder and 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner would also win the 2024-25 Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award and posted a .899 save percentage, a 35-30-6 record and a 2.94 goals-against average during his final three years with the Rangers.
“In a career that spanned close to two decades in the National Hockey League, Jonathan Quick became not just the winningest American-born goaltender of all-time, but also one of the best goaltenders in hockey history. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion, he earned the utmost respect of teammates, coaches and staff members through his work ethic and dedication to his craft," Rangers' President and General Manager Chris Drury said in a statement at the time of the announcement of Quick's retiring. "Jonathan is a special person and player, and the entire Rangers organization wishes him - along with his wife Jackie and three children, Madison, Carter and Cash - all the best in retirement.”
Quick's accolades, respect from all parties involved with the Rangers and his own track record in the net speak for itself — it only makes sense that he'll now be having a hand in helping craft the future wave of Rangers' goaltenders
An official announcement declaring both Quick and Brassard to their new roles for the Blueshirts is expected by the end of the night on July 21, or sometime on July 22.