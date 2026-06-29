Grading the NY Rangers' Draft Pick of Alberts Smits
For the New York Rangers, they needed to draft a defenseman; they delivered with the No. 5 overall selection of Alberts Smits.
Smits is one of the most physically dominant defensemen in the 2026 draft class. Standing at 6'3,", the blueliner became the highest drafted player from Latvia ever in league history. For the Rangers, his drafting was extra key in that the New York organization was severely lacking a depleted prospect pool — especially when it comes to the blueline. For Smits in particular, he entered into the NFL Draft as the second-ranked international skater and left a member of the Rangers.
"Right now, all I feel is excitement ... living in this moment, I'm just happy I ended up [being] taken by a good organization and we'll see how things are going to turn out in the future," Smits said of his future in the NHL at his media availability following his first round selection.
But, just how good did President and General Manager Chris Drury do in drafting him?
B Grade — Why Chris Drury Passed With Colors Drafting Alberts Smits
Smits is just practically everything the Rangers needed to add to their prospect pool and more — he's known for being an impactful player who utilizes his skills and assets while staying cool under pressure.
His international resume boosts his skillset, with the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence winner also having represented Latvia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics; At only 18, Smits logged two assists in four games in the most recent Olympics.
In addition to an already impressive youth career and resume, Smits is coming off posting 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 38 games across Finland’s top professional league after starting the year in the top junior league (10 points in five games). His point production and promise is also thanks to an incredibly high hockey IQ paired with an aggressive play-style.
Playing for Finland Liiga, the top professional ice hockey league in Finland, Smits contributed on the ice in all sorts of situations and knows how to get points on the board.
However fellow-defenseman prospect Chase Reid was also available at the time of drafting Smits, and the Rangers could have pivoted to him. To the dismay of some fans, Reid ended up with the Seattle Kraken via the No. 7 overall selection despite the fact that he was listed as the No. 1 defenseman available in this year's draft via some reports.
So, Drury did do very, very well in selecting Smits to the Rangers organization; however, some did think he could have done better and pivoted to a different defenseman who others thought could have showed more promise.
It will now be up to Smits so show those naysayers that he was the correct man for the job come the future.