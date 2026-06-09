Golden Knights Could Present NY Rangers With Unique Offseason Opportunity
The New York Rangers are in a strong spot heading into the offseason with several avenues to improve their roster.
There are several needs that team president and general manager Chris Drury will be looking to address this summer. The 2026 NHL Draft is one avenue to add a high-upside youngster to the mix, but it will take more than that to get the Rangers back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
Trading away Vincent Trocheck will certainly help fill some of the holes on the roster as well. But, arguably, the best asset New York has at its disposal this offseason is cap space, with nearly $30 million to use.
That can be used in several ways. The most straightforward would be spending in free agency, where there are a few intriguing targets, such as Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres. But, cap space can also be weaponized to help a team clear salary, with assets attached.
Rangers make sense as trade partner with Golden Knights
One team that could be looking to shed some money this summer is the Vegas Golden Knights. Up 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, there are some difficult decisions for the front office to make on the horizon.
Pavel Dorofyev, a 25-year-old winger, has broken out. He scored 37 goals in the regular season, giving him back-to-back campaigns with 35+. 10 more goals have been added in the postseason, setting up a massive payday as a restricted free agent.
With only $4.6 million in available cap space, the Golden Knights are going to have to get creative to offer him a contract that will rival the offer sheets he will receive from other franchises.
Dorofyev is someone Vegas undoubtedly wants to keep long-term. But to do that, they need to clear the necessary cap space to sign him. That is where the Rangers can come in with their ability to absorb contracts with assets attached.
Vegas has several players New York can look to absorb into cap space
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) has mentioned a few cap casualties from the Golden Knights’ roster who could interest New York. William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Nic Dowd and Keegan Kolsar may not be the star New York fans are hoping for, but they would certainly upgrade and lengthen the lineup.
For absorbing players into salary cap space, the Rangers can get multiple assets as well, whether it be draft compensation or younger players that haven’t had a chance to break out with Vegas yet.
This is a prime opportunity to bring in a veteran who can help replace Trocheck’s production, should he be traded this summer, while adding more long-term assets to the war chest. It is a strategy that has to be strongly considered, especially given how underwhelming the free agent class is.