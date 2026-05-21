Pros and Cons of NY Rangers Pursuing Alex Tuch in Free Agency
With free agency quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team is going to be busy this offseason trying to find ways to improve.
The Rangers will be entering the summer with a lot of things to accomplish. After a dreadful campaign this year, this is a group that needs to improve and has some key areas to address.
Despite some success down the stretch, offensive production is something that has to be better and more consistent for the Rangers. While the first line did do well after the Olympic break, adding at least one more scorer for their top six is needed.
Furthermore, on the blue line, a puck-moving left-handed defenseman for the second line should be another priority for them. This should be a more realistic area for them to accomplish.
With a lot of cap space, free agency figures to be the best avenue for the team to achieve their goals. Even though this class might not be the strongest, one potential player for them to pursue is Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch.
Pros:
With 30 goals in three of the last four seasons and the ability to play on the right wing as a top-six forward, there is a lot to like about Tuch’s game. The forward on paper is pretty much as close as it will get to a perfect fit for the Rangers this summer, based on their positional need and what he brings to the table.
As arguably the best scorer on the market, Tuch could help improve a unit that was very lackluster at times offensively. Since he has a good sample size of success as a scorer in the league, the Rangers should feel comfortable that he could be their top option this summer.
Cons:
Due to the fact that Tuch is arguably the best winger in free agency, there are few cons surrounding him. However, with this class not being the best and him being the top winger, his market value could explode. While he is a very good player, he isn’t a superstar, and with the cap increasing and him being the best scorer, he could be set for a massive deal.
Even though he would be a strong fit and could be what the Rangers are looking for in free agency, the price tag is going to be key. New York is still a couple of pieces away, even with Tuch, and they have to be mindful about spending, even though they have a lot of cap space.