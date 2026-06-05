NY Rangers Reported Asking Price for Vincent Trocheck Revealed
The New York Rangers are looking to upgrade their roster this offseason and have a lot of needs to address.
Filling all of the holes that currently exist will be a challenge. They have a lot of cap space, but free agency isn’t overflowing with the kind of needle-moving talent the Rangers need to get back into the playoff picture instantly.
However, there is one route they could take to jumpstart this retool: trade Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center was nearly on the move ahead of the deadline this past season, but team president and general manager Chris Drury decided to hold onto him, unlike Artemi Panarin.
The thought process behind the decision made a lot of sense. His market was expected to be stronger with more teams vying to make a move than during the season. That assumption looks to have been correct, and New York is looking to cash in.
Rangers have rightfully high asking price for Vincent Trocheck
What will it take to acquire Trocheck from the Rangers? It will not be cheap, according to sources who spoke to Mollie Walker of the New York Post. At minimum, New York is looking for a first-round pick, a roster player and a prospect.
That is reportedly the same asking price they held at the deadline, but no team met that asking price at the time. Given the dearth of available top-six forwards this offseason, other franchises may be more willing to bite the bullet and meet what the Rangers are asking for.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Dylan Larkin impacts the market for Trocheck. The Detroit Red Wings star has requested a trade from the team, adding another highly productive top-six forward to the trade market.
Three years younger than Trocheck, Larkin will certainly drum up a massive amount of interest, possibly even from New York. However, Trocheck has plenty of value himself, even if he isn’t as highly regarded as Larkin.
The Rangers veteran is a known commodity. He can be an excellent addition to any depth chart as a second-line center, willing to do the dirty work to help a team win a hockey game. His two-way play is excellent, and he thrives on the penalty kill.
Also, his contract is a legitimate asset. With the salary cap on the rise in the NHL, there is value in adding a player as accomplished as Trocheck, who is locked into a contract that pays $5.625 million annually through 2029.
That deal is going to look better and better as the salary cap rises and other players sign deals that dwarf what he is being paid. It is a major part of the reason why the asking price is set so highly, and rightfully so.