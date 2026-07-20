How NY Rangers Can Set Braden Schneider Up for Success Next Year
With the offseason continuing for the New York Rangers, the team has had one of the most active offseasons in the league. However, their work might not be done.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were expected to be a team that was going to aggressively improve, and that has been the case. New York started out draft night with a bang, acquiring Vegas Golden Knights star Pavel Dorofeyev for draft picks.
This move set a good tone for the offseason and provided some clarity about what the plan for the team was going to be. However, with the team being in a retool, they were both buyers and sellers.
As many expected, Vincent Trocheck was traded, and the package that they received in return was a strong one. The veteran center saw his value go through the roof based on his production level and contract. For New York, while he would have helped them this year, the deal was too good to pass up.
However, while Trocheck did get dealt, another player who was rumored to be on the block was defenseman Braden Schneider. So far, the young defenseman has yet to be dealt, and what the plan is for him long-term with the franchise remains unknown.
What’s the Plan for Schneider?
Schneider and the Rangers recently agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, but he will be a restricted free agent next summer once again with arbitration rights.
Due to New York trading Will Borgen, the team might be a bit more inclined to keep Schneider rather than trading him. However, with a need for a top nine forward still, the young defenseman could be what the team uses to address that.
With the future of Schneider both for next season and beyond up in the air, the Rangers have made some significant changes to their blueline that could help him.
When Adam Fox went down with an injury and missed time, Schneider was simply not able to fill in on the top pair. Furthermore, his play on the second pair also wasn't great.
Now, with the addition of Sean Durzi from the Trocheck trade, Schneider would be on the third pair, and that could really set him up for success. Who his partner would be on that pair is still up in the air, but Schneider has the skill level to really thrive on the third pair.
If the team doesn’t move him, they will certainly be hoping that the 24-year-old can take another step forward in his development. With him being on the third pair, the team will set him up for success in doing so.