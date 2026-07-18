Pavel Dorofeyev Will Have One Major Adjustment With NY Rangers
The New York Rangers made an aggressive move during the 2026 NHL Draft, before they even came on the clock at No. 5, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
It wasn’t cheap, as the Rangers traded pick Nos. 26 and 92 in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected. Almost immediately, New York signed him to a massive seven-year extension with an annual average of $11 million.
Given the trade package to acquire him and the subsequent contract that was agreed upon, expectations are going to be incredibly high for Dorofeyev with the Rangers. And there is some skepticism that he will be able to reach the heights that would be required for him to live up to that contract.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently put together a piece speaking to executives and scouts around the NHL about the offseason for New York. Dorofeyev was a popular topic, and one executive has some skepticism because of the teammates who will be around him.
Executive has doubts about Pavel Dorofeyev transitioning to Rangers
“If he doesn’t have people that can help get him the puck and play that way, that’s going to be a challenging one,” the executive said. “How much can he generate given that roster and who’s going to play with him? I’m sure their coaching staff and others are figuring all that out, but I don’t know how that couldn’t be a concern with the amount of money they’re spending on it.”
With the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev played alongside Jack Eichel, arguably the best playmaking center in the NHL, and Mitch Marner, an excellent playmaker on the wing. They combined for 109 assists this past season, with Dorofeyev benefiting greatly from their passing skills.
Playmakers of that caliber don’t grow on trees. The Rangers don’t have players who approach that level, with center Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Adam Fox tying for the team lead with 44 assists apiece.
Rangers need players on roster to step up
New York is going to need Alexis Lafreniere to continue building upon the improvements he showed down the stretch of the 2025-26 as a playmaker to help bring the most out of Dorofeyev. Or, Mike Sullivan could deploy his newest winger on a line with Gabe Perreault, who has the highest upside of any prospect on the team and has been lauded for his ability to get teammates involved.
Ultimately, some of this will fall on Dorofeyev to adjust his game to compensate for the change of cast around him. As the unquestioned No. 1 scoring option, he could see his production improve, especially on the power play alongside Zibanejad and Fox.
The concerns about no longer having Eichel and Marner as teammates are valid, but betting on a player who has back-to-back seasons of at least 35 goals scored is a smart wager to make.