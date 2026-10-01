How to Watch Home Opener for NY Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The New York Rangers are getting set for their second game of the season and their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following a loss in their season opener, the Rangers will be seeking their first win of the year.

It was a tough opener for New York, who played the Bruins even on the scoreboard for 56 minutes, only to lose 3-0. While it wasn’t the cleanest game for the Rangers and there is a good amount to still work on, the team will be hoping to do a bit better on Thursday night at home.

MSG was not kind to the Rangers last year, and getting off to a good start at home and establishing some home-ice dominance will be important. On Thursday, they will be tested against a very good Tampa Bay Lightning team with one of the best goalies in the league.

With the home opener always being a special night, here’s how to watch on Thursday night.

Who: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

When: Thursday, October 1st, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Television: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 880 AM

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is greeted by forward JT Miller (10) after scoring in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a loss to the Bruins, Thursday night will be an early but important game on the schedule for New York. A slow start ruined their season last year, and showing the crowd at MSG that this year will be different is going to be important.

While Tampa Bay is a very good team, the Rangers are much-improved on paper. It is going to take time for this group to gel, but New York has the talent to be a playoff contender.

Even though there wasn’t a lot that went right for the team in the first game outside a brilliant performance from Igor Shesterkin, the second line did show some promising things.

Newcomers Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand both played very well, and they did everything but put the puck in the back of the net. For Dorofeyev especially, this was an encouraging start, and he showcased some of the things he can do on the ice.

Furthermore, after making his NHL Debut already, Alberts Smits will be playing his first regular-season game at MSG.

Overall, while it is just the second game of the season, getting a win on home ice would be meaningful for New York due to the struggles of the team last season.