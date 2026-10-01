NY Rangers Have Owned Recent Meetings With Lightning
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The 2026-27 NHL regular season opener didn’t go the New York Rangers’ way, losing 3-0 on the road to the Boston Bruins.
Now, they are returning home for the opener at Madison Square Garden and will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. There is some pressure on the team to get off to a better start on home ice after the 2025-26 season was a disaster out of the gate.
The Rangers lost their first seven games at home last season, picking up a victory for the first time on Nov. 10 against the Nashville Predators. Goals were hard to come by, getting shut out five times in those first seven games at MSG.
That is something New York will be looking to avoid a repeat of this season, and the Lightning are the perfect opponent for the Rangers to change their tune against. That is because New York has had Tampa Bay’s number in recent meetings.
Rangers have dominated Lightning in recent matchups
Madison Square Garden has proven to be a difficult place for the Lightning to play. Over the last nine games at the World’s Most Famous Arena, the Rangers have managed to earn at least one point in seven of them.
Over the last 18 games overall that the teams have faced off, New York has earned at least one point in 13 of them, winning 11 times.
In three meetings last season, the Rangers went 2-1-0. They won 7-3 in the first game of the campaign against each other on the road at Benchmark International Arena. In Game 2, Tampa Bay evened the season series up, winning 4-1 at MSG.
The third and final meeting between the teams came in the regular season finale, with New York coming away victorious, 4-2.
Rangers need hot start against Lightning
What makes this recent success against the Lightning all the more impressive is that they have consistently been a playoff team. Tampa Bay has qualified for the postseason in nine consecutive years with two Stanley Cup titles.
The Rangers won the Presidents’ Cup for the 2023-24 season and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they haven’t sniffed the playoffs in the last two years, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season.
That hasn’t stopped them from finding success against one of the most consistently productive franchises in the NHL over the last decade. Hopefully, that success continues because New York needs better production on their home ice if they want to move up the standings in the 2026-27 season.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.