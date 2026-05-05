How to Watch Important 2026 NHL Draft Lottery for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will be getting set for a very important night for the franchise with the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery getting set to commence.
Following one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Rangers will be hoping to have a strong offseason and turn this thing around. New York has made it clear that they are not rebuilding but rather retooling.
They have put themselves in a strong position to turn things around quickly with an ample amount of cap space. This will give the team the opportunity to add some talent that can help them right away to improve. Whether it be in free agency or on the trade market, New York is going to have options, and that is very important.
However, while the team will be focused on free agency after the season, the team will be locked in for the NHL Draft Lottery. The Rangers will have the chance to land one of the most talented players in the NHL Draft, and they will be hoping to get the first pick with strong odds. Here's how to watch.
What: 2026 NHL Draft Lottery
When: May 5th, 7:00PM
Where: NHL Studios, Secaucus, New Jersey
Television: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
Tuesday night will be an important one for many teams in the NHL, hoping to land the first overall pick and be on the clock for the upcoming NHL Draft. For the Rangers, they have the third-highest odds for the first overall pick, coming in at 11.5%. Furthermore, their odds of landing the second overall pick are very similar at 11.2%.
Even though they finished with the third-worst record in the league, their odds for landing the third overall pick are the lowest of their five possibilities. Unfortunately, moving backward to either fourth or fifth in the NHL Draft is the most likely scenario, and one the team will be hoping to avoid.
It has been a few years since the Rangers drafted in the Top 5. Back in 2019 and 2020, the team had the second overall pick and then the first overall pick. Unfortunately, neither of those picks has become a star in the league, and Kaapo Kakko isn’t on the team anymore.
Despite not hitting on recent high picks, the Rangers will be locked in for a Top 5 pick no matter what. Hopefully, they will get some luck on Tuesday night and move up and get the first overall pick to help turn the franchise around.