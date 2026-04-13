How to Watch Jonathan Quick's Final Game for NY Rangers: Television, Stream
The New York Rangers will be taking the ice for their penultimate game of the season against the Florida Panthers. With the team on a two-game losing streak, they will be looking to snap their skid on Monday night.
At the beginning of the season, this late-season matchup was likely figured to be for some important points with the playoffs right around the corner. However, both the Rangers and the Panthers have been two of the biggest disappointments in the Eastern Conference.
Florida is the defending Stanley Cup champion, but they will be joining New York on the outside looking in of the playoff picture at the end of the week. While the Rangers have been playing pretty well still down the stretch as winners of five of their last eight games, it hasn’t been nearly as well for the Panthers, who are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
While this game might not have any playoff implications, it will be the final game in the career of one of the best goalies of the generation. Here’s how to watch.
Who: New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers
When: Monday, April 13th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Television: MSG
Final Game For Jonathan Quick
While there has certainly been some speculation about what the future was going to hold for Quick, it is now official that this will be the final game of his impressive career. At 40 years old, he decided that the time was now to call it quits, but he will be finishing it off with one more game in the net.
Even though it hasn’t been a good campaign for the veteran, he is coming off a really good start against the Detroit Red Wings. In that game, he was nearly able to complete the shutout win if not for a late goal. Overall, he saved 32 of the 33 shot attempts that he faced.
That was certainly an impressive performance for him, but the overall campaign has not been up to his standards. This season, he has totaled a 6-16-2 record, 3.09 GAA, and .893 save percentage. With his prime clearly past him, Quick's retirement does make sense.
Now, he will have a chance to go out on a high note in the matchup against the Panthers. Even though they are the defending champions, they have not played well of late, and he will be trying to end his career with a win.