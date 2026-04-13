NY Rangers Veteran To Take Ice for Final Time Against Panthers
The New York Rangers are set to play their penultimate game of the 2025-26 NHL regular season at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, against the Florida Panthers.
With both teams eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoffs, there normally wouldn’t be much intrigue around such a matchup. But this game is different, because it is the final time a Rangers veteran will likely be taking the ice in his career.
In a statement released by New York president and general manager Chris Drury on the team’s official account on X, it has been revealed that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick is retiring from the league.
“In a career that spanned close to two decades in the National Hockey League, Jonathan Quick became not just the winningest American-born goaltender of all-time, but also one of the best goaltenders in hockey history. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion, he earned the utmost respect of teammates, coaches and staff members through his work ethic and dedication to his craft. Jonathan is a special person and player, and the entire Rangers organization wishes him - along with his wife Jackie and three children, Madison, Carter and Cash - all the best in retirement.”
Jonathan Quick retiring from NHL
Quick is the active leader in games played with 827, producing a 410-306-90 record across 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers.
A third-round pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, No. 72 overall, he began his NHL career during the 2007-08 campaign with the Kings, appearing in three games. He would be on their roster at the start of the next 15 seasons before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, 2023.
A day later, he was flipped to the Golden Knights, where he played in 10 games before hitting free agency and signing with New York. He has spent the last three seasons with the Blueshirts and will be riding off into the sunset or retirement.
The matchup against the Panthers will almost certainly be the last start of his career. He is in goal and will be opposed by Daniil Tarasov, looking to add a 411th victory to his ledger. His last start at Madison Square Garden was a succesful one, beating the Detroit Red Wings.
The Rangers have one more game remaining before the regular season comes to a close on April 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Igor Shesterkin will likely get the final start, with Quick taking the ice as a starter for the final time against Florida.
The long-time netminder is as decorated as any, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy during the 2011-12 campaign and being a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings award in 2013-14 and 2017-18.
Named an All-Star twice, the next stop for Quick in his hockey career should be a spot in the Hall of Fame.