How to Watch NY Rangers' Final Preseason Game vs. NY Islanders

The New York Rangers are getting set for their final preseason game before the regular season begins on Tuesday for them. Following a loss to the New York Islanders at home, they will have a chance for some revenge.

Coming off their first win of the preseason, the Rangers will be getting set to wrap things up against the Islanders and then start preparing for the Boston Bruins to open the season.

With training camp and the preseason being so short, New York hasn’t had a ton of time to gel with all of the new faces coming in this summer. However, they seemingly have a plan in place for what the roster is going to look like on Opening Night.

The Rangers will likely be showcasing what that lineup will be against the Islanders in their preseason finale, and here’s how to watch.

Who: New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

When: Friday, September 25th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

Television: MSG, MSGSN

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders forward Cole Eiserman (57) and New York Islanders defenseman Sean Durzi (5) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, this matchup featured many of the regulars against each other, and it was the Islanders who were able to pull off the impressive come-from-behind win. The Rangers were up 3-0 in this game, but four unanswered goals by the Islanders secured them the win.

In the loss, one area that the team really struggled with was their penalty kill. The Islanders capitalized on three of their five attempts, which was the difference in the game.

On Friday, it will be the Rangers running out what is expected to be their opening night lineup. There aren’t too many surprises, but with Alberts Smits playing alongside Braden Schneider once again on Friday, it’s clear that the fifth overall pick is going to be making the roster and be in the lineup to start his career.

Furthermore, another interesting roster battle was for a wing spot on the fourth line. Matt Rempe will be playing alongside Tye Kartye and Joe Veleno in this one, making it fairly likely that he has won the spot.

With Igor Shesterkin expected to play the entire game, this is one that the Rangers should win against a lot of players who won’t be NHL regulars for the Islanders.

While it has been a short camp and preseason, New York has done a good job of seemingly figuring out their lines and sticking to them. There haven’t been major changes in camp, and they should be as ready as they can be for the start of the season.