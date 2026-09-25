NY Rangers Likely Showcasing Opening Night Lineup in Final Preseason Game

After losing their first two preseason games, the New York Rangers were finally able to pick up their first win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Now, the team will be back in action facing off against the New York Islanders in what will be their final preseason game. For the Rangers, they might have tipped their cap on what their opening night lineup will be.

With the regular season right around the corner, New York will be wrapping up a condensed offseason and are just a few days away from their first game of the season against the Boston Bruins.

After a busy summer, there were a lot of questions about what the roster and the lineups were going to look like for the Rangers. With just one preseason game left, it appears like New York has figured out what they will be doing for Opening Night.

Potential Opening Night Lineup Revealed

Chmelař, Raddysh, Morrow and Robertson look like the scratches. Shaping up to be full dress rehearsal with the likely opening-night lineup going tonight in LI. #NYR https://t.co/QAc1Nfd0hk — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 25, 2026

With the projected lines for the Rangers on Friday against the Islanders, this very well could be who is out there on Opening Night against the Boston Bruins. When looking at the lineups, there are a couple of notable things when it comes to spots that were seen as roster battles.

On the blueline, it does appear like fifth overall pick Albert Smits will be in the lineup alongside Braden Schneider. When the Rangers selected Smits, he was seen as one of the most ready prospects in the class for the NHL. That certainly appears to be true, and he looks the part when on the ice.

In the preseason, he showcased an ability to carry the puck, and his confidence level seems high out on the ice.

Furthermore, at forward, it appears like Matt Rempe has the edge to be the starting right winger on the fourth line alongside Joe Veleno and Tye Kartye. Rempe had a solid performance in the preseason win against the Devils with an assist and eight hits.

Coach Sullivan isn’t asking the fourth line to put the puck in the net, but he does want to see them play strong defensively and be a group that he can rely on. With the trio from Thursday night once again playing together on Friday, it could be a strong indication about what’s to come.

While there is still time for things to change, the final preseason game seems like it will be the tune-up for New York. If this is indeed the lineup, it looks like it will be an exciting season for the team.