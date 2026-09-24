How to Watch NY Rangers' Penultimate Preseason Game vs. NJ Devils

The New York Rangers will be getting set for their third preseason game, and while wins don’t always mean much this time of year, they would certainly like to see a victory.

On Tuesday, the Rangers looked like they were well in control of their game against the New York Islanders. Unfortunately, despite having a three-goal lead at the time, it was the Islanders who scored four unanswered goals in the win.

With that game featuring a lot of the regulars, there were certainly some positives to come from it. However, they definitely need to put some work on the penalty kill.

On Thursday, the team will have a bit of a mix of veterans and younger players in the lineup. The Rangers will have a couple of key players that are expected to play, and the lines will have a bit of a different twist to them.

With this being the third preseason game for each team, here’s how to watch on Thursday night.

Who: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

When: Thursday, September 24th, 7:00 EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Television: NHL Network, MSG, MSGSN

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (63) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a game in which Igor Shesterkin played two periods and looked pretty good, the Rangers are going to be starting Joonas Korpisalo in this one. The new goalie of New York is expected to play the entire game, which could be the main indication that he is going to be the primary backup to Shesterkin.

If that ends up being the case, it will be interesting to see what the plan will be for Dylan Garand. The talented young goalie would have to hit waivers to go back to the AHL, and there is certainly a possibility that a team would grab him.

However, there is the possibility that the Rangers will elect to carry three goalies. That wouldn’t be the best thing for Garand’s development, but the team would at least be able to keep him and bide their time for a decision.

Furthermore, while all eyes are on the goalie situation, this will also be the second game for the talented Alberts Smits. He will be playing alongside Scott Morrow on the blueline.

Coming off his first game in which he was able to record an assist on a beautiful pass, it will be interesting to see what he can do in an expanded role.