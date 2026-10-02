How to Watch NY Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Start Time, Television, and More

The New York Rangers will be on the road on Friday night to play the Detroit Red Wings in what will be the Red Wings' season-opener and home-opener. For the Rangers, they will be feeling great coming off a wonderful performance in their home-opener on Thursday night.

Following a shutout loss in their opener to the Boston Bruins, the Rangers were able to respond in a big way against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Right from the start, New York wasted little time getting their first goal of the season, and that certainly eased some of the pressure on the team.

The Rangers were a group that really struggled to score at home early in the season, and seeing that first one hit the back of the net was important. Furthermore, in the 5-1 win, it was Igor Shesterkin who was the star.

Not only did the talented goalie of the Rangers save 24 of the 25 shots that he faced, but he also became the first goalie in franchise history to score a goal. Madison Square Garden absolutely erupted when he got the goal, and it was a memorable home opener.

Now, New York will be heading on the road for the second half of a back-to-back against the Red Wings. This will be the Rangers’ third game in four days, and it will be interesting to see how the team responds. Here’s how to watch the showdown on Friday night.

Who: New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings

When: Friday, October 2nd, 6:30 PM EST

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Television: TNT, HBO Max

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) plays the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With it being the second half of a back-to-back at this stage of the season, it will likely be Dylan Garand in the net for the Rangers. While Garand didn’t make the roster to start the season, an injury to Joonas Korpisalo has resulted in him coming back to the NHL, and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

There are many who are high on Garand and thought the Rangers were taking a major risk putting him on waivers. However, he cleared and made it to the AHL.

For the Red Wings, this will be their season-opener, and it has been an interesting offseason for them. Dylan Larkin is still on the team despite a trade request and how that impacts the team on the ice will be interesting to see.

The scheduling for this one is certainly interesting, and it will be worth monitoring how the Rangers play on their first back-to-back of the year.