NY Rangers Bringing Physical Style of Play Into Red Wings Matchup

The New York Rangers were able to exorcise some demons in their home opener at Madison Square Garden, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in dominant fashion, 5-1.

There were a lot of positives to take away from the performance, headlined by Igor Shesterkin. Not only did he save 24 shots, but he became the first goalie in Rangers history to light the lamp and only the 18th in NHL history to score a goal.

He was one of eight players on the score sheet in what was a fantastic offensive performance for a team that desperately needed one at home. Alas, they don’t have much time to bask in their success, as they are back on the ice against the Detroit Red Wings for the second night of a back-to-back set.

Having to go on the road and travel to Little Caesars Arena will create a difficult situation for New York, but they are developing a brand of hockey that should carry over well, even with some tired legs on a back-to-back.

Rangers playing physical brand of hockey in early going

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team president and general manager Chris Drury and head coach Mike Sullivan have been clear in their vision of what a successful team should look like. They want guys who are willing to do the dirty work and get physical on the ice, overpowering opponents.

While some of their offseason moves would seem counteractive to that, adding offensive-minded players such as Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand, that physicality is still shining through as the team’s identity.

As shared by NHL.com, the Rangers are imposing their will on opponents thus far this season. Through two games, they have already administered 59 hits, which is second most in the NHL.

Leading the way for the team is left winger Tye Kartye with eight. Center Joe Veleno and defenseman Braden Schneider are tied for second with seven apiece. Matt Rempe, who has played in only one game thus far, has six.

Back at it in Motor City



📍: Detroit, MI

⏰: 6:30pm

📺: TNT, HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cqUpCyzFSK — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

That fourth line Sullivan is deploying with Kartye, Veleno and Rempe is laying the lumber to opponents early on, helping set the tone. Those three are going to play a key role for the team this season to execute the game plan.

Along with the hits, New York also has a roster of players willing to put their body on the line. They are second in blocked shots with 35. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Vladislav Gavrikov are tied for the team lead with seven apiece.

Veleno, who has five blocked shots, is the only player on the team thus far who has double-digit blocks and hits combined with 12. He is proving in the early going to be a solid free-agent addition, also winning 53.7% of his faceoffs, going 14-of-26.