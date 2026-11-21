The New York Rangers are 22 games into the season, and that means the first quarter of the year is in the rearview mirror. So far, things have gone well with a 13-8-1 record. However, their upcoming game is going to be a real test to prove how good they are.

Even though the team lost their goalie, Igor Shesterkin, for the rest of the season early on, the team has found ways to win and has exceeded expectations in his absence.

Following Shesterkin going down, it would have been very easy for the Rangers to phone it in and have a bad season. However, New York has established their identity, and this is a team that is playing structured defensively and making the most of their offensive chances when they arise.

This formula has been working well for them of late, and they are on a nice stretch of hockey right now. New York is winners of six of their last seven games, with their lone loss coming on the road against the Edmonton Oilers. While some of the competition might not have been strong, all points count the same, and the Rangers have been stacking them up.

On Sunday afternoon, the team is going to be tested in a major way when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. Unsurprisingly, this is one of the best teams in the league, and it will be a good gauge of where the Rangers currently stand.

Hurricanes Will Be a Litmus Test

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates his short handed goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 16-3-3 record entering Saturday, Carolina has the most points of any team in the Eastern Conference, and they currently reside in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Hurricanes are mostly clobbering their opponents with a +39 differential to lead the league. Furthermore, in their last 10 games, they are 8-1-1. For the Rangers, this is going to be a great opportunity to see how they stack up against the best team in the Eastern Conference and one of the best teams in hockey overall.

Carolina has five players who are over 20 points already this season, with Sebastian Aho leading the way with 29 so far. The defense for New York will have to be on their toes in this one, as the Hurricanes have a very talented offense.

While the Rangers might not be in the same echelon as the Hurricanes, a tightly contested contest could create optimism that they will remain a playoff contender this year.