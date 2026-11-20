The first season of Mike Sullivan as head coach of the New York Rangers was a disastrous one.

Chris Drury was still in the midst of a roster teardown, moving on from key contributors who helped make the Rangers one of the best teams in the NHL from the 2021-22 season through the 2023-24 campaign. Two Eastern Conference Finals appearances were made, along with winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

Sullivan was inheriting a few pieces from those successful times, but nothing was clicking on the ice. It resulted in New York bottoming out during the 2025-26 season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.

Drury was incredibly aggressive this offseason, dipping into the team’s draft capital to acquire talent and making several additions via free agency. There was no doubt the talent improved, but the biggest reason for the team’s turnaround has been buying into Sullivan’s game plan.

Rangers have developed strong identity on the ice

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) plays a puck off the boards as Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (41) defends during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I drive to the rink, I feel fairly confident that I know the type of game that the players are going to put on the ice,” Sullivan said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic (subscription required). “They’re trying to build the right habits every day, both on the ice and off the ice. There’s a level of enthusiasm around the group, I think, that is very palpable.”

There are still flaws on the roster, such as down the middle, where the Rangers are overly reliant on 33-year-old centers Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. In an ideal situation, they would be handling middle-six responsibilities, but they are locked into top-six roles, logging heavy minutes because they are key contributors on special teams as well.

New York also lacks the scoring punch to take full advantage of the scoring opportunities they have been able to generate in 5-on-5 situations. That was as evident as ever in a recent 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Taking a look at the stat sheet, most people would have guessed the Rangers came away victorious. They took more shots and generated more high-danger chances, but New York doesn’t have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who scored all three goals for their team.

“When you think in terms of just identities, different teams probably have certain perceptions of themselves and what that might look like,” Sullivan explained. “There are some teams that have offensive firepower. There are other teams that have the ability to check and defend, the result of which is they score goals.”

New York certainly falls into that latter category. They aren’t going to overwhelm teams with scoring talent; they are going to create an edge on the margins, outworking opponents in key areas, such as the forecheck, and with physicality.

Rangers have found perfect style to overcome flaws

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a necessary style of play given the current roster construction, but also to help compensate for the loss of Igor Shesterkin. The all-world goalie was capable of covering up for some mistakes made in front of him; the same luxury doesn’t exist with Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo, but they deserve credit for how well they have performed in his place thus far.

Attention to detail and tightening things up in front of them has led to fewer turnovers, limiting how many attempts opponents generate against them.

Miller mentioned that his team deserved better after that loss to the Oilers, but the Captain is happy with what he has seen from the squad overall.

“I just think that this team this year is bringing a more honest brand of hockey than it has in years past,” said Miller, who is embodying the style of play Sullivan and Drury want to see. “We know what works and what doesn’t.”

It certainly hasn’t been easy, but the results speak for themselves. The Rangers are 13-8-1, right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, a quarter of the way through the season.

Their ceiling may not be as high as other franchises around the League, but they are in a much better spot playing to a specific identity that fits their roster.