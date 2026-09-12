Igor Shesterkin Receives Deserved Praise as NY Rangers Star
If the New York Rangers are going to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, goaltender Igor Shesterkin is going to be one of the main catalysts.
He is one of the most impactful players in the NHL. Despite the Rangers finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference last season with 77 points, he finished the season with a winning record, going 25-19-6.
Shesterkin battled injuries during the 2025-26 campaign, and New York was one of the worst defensive teams in the league, but that didn’t stop him from producing at an elite level. He registered a quality start in 34 out of his 51 appearances and had 21 goals saved above expected, which was fifth in the NHL.
There is no debate that he is one of the best goalies in the sport right now. Entering the 2026-27 season, he landed in the 2B tier of the NHL Player Tiers over at The Athletic (subscription required), with only Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets being ranked ahead of him.
Former player believes Igor Shesterkin is best goalie in NHL
And there is at least one former player who provided quotes for the piece who believes the Rangers star should be even higher on the list.
“I still have Shesterkin as my best,” a former player said. “Look, I wouldn't put him as a Tier 1 guy either, but maybe the only one that would be 2A.
“If you asked me to pick a guy for my team right now that is gonna give me the best chance to win the Cup, that's the guy I would go with.”
That is incredibly high praise for Shesterkin to receive, and a major reason why some people are optimistic about New York heading into the campaign. As long as he is healthy, he has proven time and time again that he can put the team on his back and carry them to success.
Igor Shesterkin elevates Rangers team
The numbers that he produced last season, despite an underwhelming supporting cast around him, speak volumes to just how good Shesterkin is between the pipes. The 2.50 goals-against average was the second-lowest of his career, and he had a .912 save percentage.
With an improved group of defensemen ahead of him on the blueline, Shesterkin’s production should continue being excellent. In projections shared by The Athletic, he is expected to produce a save percentage of .908 with a +13.1 Net Rating.
A franchise cornerstone in every sense of the phrase, the Rangers are going to have a chance to win every time Shesterkin is on the ice.