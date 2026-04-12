Impressive Streak Ends for NY Rangers' Star Against Dallas
The New York Rangers were unable to get a win against a very talented Dallas Stars team on Saturday, and their offense, which has been playing much better of late, went cold.
As the season comes to an end for the Rangers, they kicked off the final road trip of the year on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. The Stars have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this year, and this was going to be a challenging matchup. However, with New York playing better hockey of late, they figured they could give them a good game, and that was the case.
Even though they might have been shut out by a strong Dallas team, they were playing toe-to-toe with them throughout. It was another strong performance by Igor Shesterkin in the net, allowing just one goal on 18 shots. Unfortunately, despite the offense playing much better of late, they struggled to score in this one, which ultimately led to the loss.
With the team being shut out, some impressive streaks came to an end offensively. Defenseman Adam Fox has been playing some great hockey of late, but his eight-game point streak and three-game multi-point streak came to an end.
Fox’s Streak Snapped
Prior to the game against the Stars, there were few players in the league playing better than Fox. The star defenseman has been a points machine of late, and he was able to get his points per game average up to one per game before the matchup against Dallas.
In the eight-game streak, Fox had totaled 15 points with four goals and 11 assists. It was undoubtedly an impressive streak for the 28-year-old, but it unfortunately has come to an end. Against Dallas, Fox did get three shots on goal, but the team was kept from scoring by Jake Oettinger.
While the talented goalie for the Stars had a strong performance, New York shockingly struggled on the power play. The unit was provided with five opportunities but came up empty on all of them. This was a team that was really thriving on the man-advantage heading into this matchup, and their going 0-for-5 certainly contributed to them being shut out.
Even though the points streak has come to an end for Fox, he has proven that he is the difference-maker for the team when he is in the lineup. Injuries, unfortunately, kept him out a bit, but he has been excellent when on the ice.