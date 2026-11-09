Key Player for NY Rangers Starting to Heat Up Over Last 10 Games

The New York Rangers are starting to build some momentum with three straight wins, and one of their top offseason acquisitions has been heating up.

After going on a four-game losing streak, the Rangers have now won three straight, and on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken they were able to win by a score of 4-3.

In the win, it was the debut of Joonas Korpisalo with the team, and he picked up the win. Getting Dylan Garand a day off was a major need for the team, and it will be interesting to see how Mike Sullivan balances playing time between these two.

However, while Korpisalo making his debut was a big deal, the offense also performed well in this one with four goals. Getting the offense going is important for New York, and one of their key players is heating up.

In the win, Pavel Dorofeyev was able to score his sixth goal of the season, and the 25-year-old winger is starting to get hot for the Rangers.

Dorofeyev Getting Hot

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) controls the puck in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn’t been a perfect start to his career with the Rangers, Dorofeyev has been heating up a bit of late. When looking at the four games so far in November, he has been able to score a goal in three of them.

New York bought him in to put the puck in the back of the net, and with a ton going off the post for him to start the season, it was surely frustrating. However, it was just a matter of time before some of those posts resulted in goals, and that has started to happen.

When going back even a little bit further, Dorofeyev has been playing better and is certainly heating up. In the last 10 games overall now, he has recorded at least one point in eight of them. Furthermore, finding the back of the net has become a bit easier with five goals during that span.

The Rangers gave up quite a bit to get Dorofeyev and then locked him up to a long-term deal following acquiring him. There was certainly a bit of a concern with the slow start, but his play of late is encouraging.

Patience with Dorofeyev in his first year with New York makes sense, as it is a new team and system that he is still learning. However, he is seemingly getting a bit more comfortable, and that is an encouraging sign for the Rangers going forward.