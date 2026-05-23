Knights Defenseman Not a Strong Fit for NY Rangers in Free Agency
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important summer, and one of the best ways for them to attack it will be in free agency.
Due to the team doing some retooling recently, they have been able to create a lot of cap space for this summer. Furthermore, with a significant increase in the salary cap for the league, the Rangers are sitting at about $26 million to use.
With a majority of the team under contract already, New York is in strong shape to be a major player in free agency. Unfortunately, this isn’t seen as the strongest class, and how the Rangers look to attack it will be interesting.
As expected with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, New York is in need of getting some help in multiple areas. Up front, adding to their top six feels like it should be the top priority. Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch would be the best option for them, but he will come with a hefty price tag.
However, while he might be a good fit, not every player in free agency will be. One player that doesn’t make too much sense for New York is a star defenseman from the Las Vegas Knights.
Rasmus Andersson Not a Strong Fit for Rangers
Even though he could be one of the best players available in free agency, as a top right-handed defenseman, Andersson is not an ideal fit for New York. This season, the 29-year-old totaled 47 points on 17 goals and 30 assists. With a great shot from the point, the talented defenseman has been a positive contributor in the scoring department.
While defense and scoring are a need for the Rangers, the first line of their unit is set, especially on the right-hand side with Adam Fox. New York is going to be seeking upgrades for the second line of their defense, but a player like Andersson would likely be way too expensive for that. Furthermore, after being acquired by the Knights, they would likely want to bring him back long-term as well.
For the Rangers, while Andersson would undoubtedly make the team better, they need a puck-moving defenseman on the left-hand side. New York is fortunate that they have a player of the caliber of Fox to anchor the unit for them on the right side, but he does need to stay healthy. Even though he could be one of the best free agents on the board, Andersson is not a strong fit for the Rangers.