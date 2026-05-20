NY Rangers Unsurprisingly Seen as Landing Spot for Sabres Star
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important summer in which they need to make some good moves to improve the team.
Coming in last place in the Eastern Conference this season was certainly an unacceptable failure for the Rangers. This was a team that certainly had more talent than a last-place team in the conference should, but a couple of key injuries to players like Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin didn’t help the matter.
Now, with a desire to continue to improve and retool the roster, New York has positioned themselves nicely heading into the summer. The team will have two first-round picks at fifth and 26th, and a lot of cap space to work with.
While they could head to the trade market for some help, keeping some of the young assets that the team has makes sense. With that being the case, the best way for the team to improve would be in free agency. However, with elite options being a little limited, there is one clear choice on who they should be targeting for their top six.
Lucky Ngamwajasat of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential landing spots for Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch. Unsurprisingly, the Rangers were listed among the choices.
Tuch Makes Sense for New York
The 30-year-old right winger of the Sabres is hitting free agency at a good time and will be arguably the best forward available on the market. This season, Tuch totaled 66 points with 33 goals and 33 assists.
It was the second straight year that Tuch was able to record at least 30 goals, and the third time within the last four seasons. Furthermore, his ability as a passer and a playmaker might go under the radar a bit, but he has totaled at least 30 assists in four straight campaigns.
With a need for help in their top six, especially in the scoring department, Tuch makes a ton of sense for the Rangers. However, while he is a good fit, the price for him on the open market could be substantial.
Even though New York has a lot of cap space, so do other teams with the increase this summer. However, the Rangers will be in a position to be able to make him a substantial offer if they choose. With the need to add a scorer and the cap space to do it, Tuch makes a ton of sense for New York to pursue.