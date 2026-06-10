Likely Price Tag for NY Rangers' Potential Free Agent Target Alex Tuch Revealed
The New York Rangers will be entering free agency in a few weeks with a lot of needs and a lot of money to spend. However, where they look to spend it will be the big question.
As expected, coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there is a lot of work to do for the Rangers this summer. This offseason feels like it should be a pivotal one for Chris Drury, and his decisions could shape the team for years to come.
Having a couple of picks in the first round will be good for the future and help improve a prospect pool that is in need of some more talent. Furthermore, they also have a lot of cap space to be able to pursue players who will be able to help them in the short term.
While this free agency class might not be the most impressive, there is one player who makes a lot of sense for the Rangers. However, the price tag is going to be everything, and early reports, as expected, are that it will be high.
Rachel Kryshak and Kristen Shilton recently wrote about the asking price for upcoming free agent Alex Tuch reportedly being over $10 million per year, with the Buffalo Sabres reportedly offering $9 million.
Should Rangers Spend on Tuch?
While a reported difference of about $1 million per year isn’t a ton and the two sides can certainly still get a deal done, it appears like it would be wise for Tuch to test the open market in free agency.
With the salary cap going up and him being arguably the best forward on the board, landing a deal north of $10 million per year seems likely. While the Sabres are certainly going to be in the mix, Tuch is a very strong fit for New York as well and they have a plethora of cap space to pursue him.
The Rangers are in need of help on the right side and a player who can put the puck in the net. Tuch can fill both of those needs, but his landing a potential long-term deal at 30 years old at over $10 million per season might be a bit of a reach.
For New York, while adding him would fill a need and make the team better, they still might not be a contender even with him. There is certainly an argument to be made on both sides, but one thing that is clear is that Tuch is going to get a lucrative contract this offseason.