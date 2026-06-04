Potential Free Agent Target for NY Rangers Could Be Overvalued
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and free agency will play a major part in their plan. However, with this class not looking the best, how much they spend is going to be a topic of conversation.
Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have some clear needs for the team to address. The top six is in need of some help in the scoring department, and on the right side would be ideal. Furthermore, while they are set with their first group on the blue line, the team could use another defenseman on the left side who can move the puck a little.
Also, with the team not committing to Dylan Garand as their backup, another goalie to play behind Igor Shesterkin is needed as of now. While there are a number of spots to fill, New York is going to have about $30 million of cap space and could be a major player. However, where they look to spend will be the main question, and there is a case to be made that they shouldn’t spend big on long-term deals.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some free agents who could be overvalued this offseason. One player who understandably made the list was potential Rangers target Alex Tuch.
Tuch Set for Massive Payday
As arguably the best forward and a top-six caliber player, Tuch is a good fit on paper for the Rangers. This season, he was able to score over 30 goals, making it the third time in the last four years that he was able to get to that mark. While he would undoubtedly come in and make the team better, there are some concerns.
At 30 years old, Tuch is set to receive a long-term contract that could be worth over $10 million per year. While he might be able to live up to that number for the first few seasons, that could be a bad-looking contract on the backend.
With the salary cap going up and Tuch coming off a strong year in a weak free agency class, it is a perfect situation for him. However, for the Rangers, they have been working on retooling and handing out a massive contract to Tuch, who isn’t a superstar, could be a mistake. Seeing him mentioned as a potentially overvalued player is a fair statement, and the price tag for him should determine New York’s interest.