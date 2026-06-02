Maple Leafs Make Sense for Potential NY Rangers Trade Chip This Offseason
The New York Rangers are getting set for the offseason with the Stanley Cup Playoffs entering the final round. While the team might be seeking to contend next year, they also have some potential players that they might still trade.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers’ retooling continued this past season, and it resulted in a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. New York was arguably a better team than their final record indicated, especially due to players like Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin missing time.
However, if this is a team that is going to be a playoff contender next year, there is going to be a lot of work that they have to do. While the Rangers should be looking to add, they also have a couple of desirable trade pieces. Center Vincent Trocheck could very well be the most likely player to be dealt this summer, and if New York does move him, they will be selling high.
With the center position being scarce this offseason, the Rangers could get a haul for the 32-year-old. While there will be a number of suitors, one that makes sense is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs Need to Impress Auston Matthews
With a new regime taking over for the Maple Leafs, it is hard to predict what the team might do. However, one thing that is certain is that they will be making a lot of moves to reshape the roster.
While the future of Matthews in Toronto is uncertain, it would be hard to imagine that the new front office would want to get rid of one of the best scorers in the game. However, the talented forward does have his contract expiring soon, and he might request a trade as well if he doesn’t like the direction that the team is going in.
Getting the first overall pick in the NHL Lottery was a major boost for the franchise, and it will likely be Gavin McKenna joining Toronto at the end of the month. While McKenna can be a great player in the league, more help is needed, and Trocheck could be a solid option up the middle.
Trocheck has a very affordable contract now for the type of player that he is, and he could help come in and give the Maple Leafs a really solid option up the middle. If Toronto is going to be seeking immediate help to improve the team around Matthews this summer, Trocheck makes a lot of sense to fill that need.