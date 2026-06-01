NY Rangers' Forward Still Wisely Seen as a Player Likely To Be Traded
With the offseason getting closer, the New York Rangers are going to be one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on.
Despite their terrible record this season, the Rangers are a team that figures to be better than their record indicates. When New York got healthy, they actually played some good hockey at times after the Olympic break.
The Rangers saw some of their young players start to play better, and they have two stars in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin on the back end. However, while there is reason to be optimistic, the team is in need of some upgrades.
With scoring being a major issue for them at times, getting some help in their top six makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, free agency looks a bit limited this year, and the cap space that New York has might be better off being used next summer.
Furthermore, while the team is looking to improve, they are still retooling, and that means they could still be trading some of their veterans. With the salary cap going up this summer, that should create a flurry of trades, and New York might be one of the more active teams.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Rangers’ forward Vincent Trocheck as a player still likely to be dealt after the NHL Playoffs have come to an end.
Trocheck Seems Likely To Be Traded
With the Stanley Cup Finals starting up on Tuesday between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the offseason will really kick into gear once a champion is crowned.
For New York, Trocheck appears to be one of the most likely players to be dealt this summer, and there are numerous factors that go into that. With the veteran being a center, he plays a position that seems to be in high demand this offseason. Furthermore, with a very affordable contract for the next two years, his value is going up, as is the salary cap this summer.
At 32 years old, he is going to be able to help contenders, but he has a 10-team no-trade list on July 1st. It will be interesting to see who he may or may not want to play for, but going to a contender makes sense.
For the Rangers, while they are a team that is hoping to improve, they also need to get some more young assets, and Trocheck could help provide that. The value for the veteran is never going to be higher than it is this offseason, and moving him makes sense.