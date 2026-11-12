Mika Zibanejad Heating Up Could Unlock NY Rangers' Offense

The New York Rangers were able to bounce back from a loss against the Edmonton Oilers and secured a win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. In the win, the Rangers saw a key player perhaps start to heat up.

Following the win against the Flames, New York now has a 11-8-1 record and remains in third place in the Metropolitan Division. This was a big game for the team to get on their four-game road trip, and they will be in a good position now to go 3-1 overall.

In the win, the team received a strong performance from Joonas Korpisalo in the net, but it was Mika Zibanejad who provided the jolt. The 33-year-old has had some problems getting the puck in the net this year, but on Wednesday night, he scored twice to help the team secure the win.

Mika Heating Up Would Be Massive

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two goals in the win against the Flames, it was the first time in seven games that one of the best players on the Rangers was able to find the back of the net.

Last season, Zibanejad was one of the best goal scorers on the team, and he totaled 34 overall last year. So far this year, the results haven’t been there in terms of putting the puck in the net.

Coming into Wednesday night, he had totaled just three goals. However, on a rush going toward the net, Zibanejad was able to throw a puck off the back of the Calgary goalie for his fourth goal of the season. It looked like it might have been a bit lucky at the time, but it was a needed goal for the center of the Rangers.

Furthermore, there was nothing lucky about his second goal of the game. On a power play, Zibanejad received a pass from across the ice from Pavel Dorofeyev and smashed home a one-timer for his second goal of the game and fifth of the season.

Seeing a power play goal for the Rangers was a welcome sight, and Zibanejad getting the goal was great to see. He was a major factor for the team on the man-advantage last year with 16 goals and 19 assists. However, he has just two goals and two assists so far this year.

Hopefully, the multi-goal game for Zibanejad will be a sign of things to come. The Rangers could still use some more help offensively and him heating up would be great.