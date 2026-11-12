Mika Zibanejad Provides NY Rangers Major Jolt in Win Against Flames

The New York Rangers saw their winning streak snapped against the Edmonton Oilers in the second game of their road trip, but were hungry to get back on track against the Calgary Flames. Fortunately, they were able to achieve that with a 3-1 win.

In the first period, neither team was able to generate much, and it ultimately was a 0-0 game after the first. The Rangers didn’t get a ton of chances, but they got things going in the second period.

Even though he hasn’t scored a ton of goals so far this year compared to last season, Mika Zibanejad was able to find the back of the net with perhaps a bit of luck.

When skating down just past the net, it looked as if Zibanejad was trying to work the puck back toward the crease. However, it went off Devin Cooley and into the net. It was just his fourth goal of the season, with the assists going to Alexis Lafreniere and Marcus Pettersson.

Mika Time

Nov 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps seeing the puck go in the net earlier in the period helped him get going, and on the power play, Zibanejad was able to score his second of the game and fifth on the season.

This goal was great to see, with it coming on the power play. This was a unit that needed to be better for the Rangers, and on their second chance of the night, they wasted little time making an impact.

On a nice pass from across the ice from Pavel Dorofeyev, Zibanejad was able to knock in the one-timer. Furthermore, it was also Lafreniere getting an assist, making it his second of the game.

With a 2-0 lead heading into the third period, the Flames would not go away without a fight. On the power play, their second unit was able to get one past Joonas Korpisalo to make it a 2-1 game. Adam Klapka scored his fourth of the season, with assists going to Ryan Strome and Yegor Sharangovich. The penalty kill unit has been one of the best in the league, but this was not a great time to allow a goal.

The Flames would continues to put a lot of pressure on Korpisalo and the Rangers in the third period, but New York was able to hang on. With the net empty, Tye Kartye was able to seal the deal with seconds to go on an assist from J.T. Miller.

Next up for the Rangers will be another winnable game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.